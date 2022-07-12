Ex-Arsenal star Mesut Ozil in talks with new club after ripping up Fenerbache contract: Reports

Former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has reportedly had his contract terminated by Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

He joined the Turkish side on a free transfer following an acromonyous exit from the Gunners in January 2021. The Germany international scored nine times in 26 appearances last season.

However, according to NTV Spor, the 33-year-old has been released by the Istanbul club. He was deemed surplus to requirements, despite having two years left on his deal.

Ozil may not have to wait too long for a new club and may not even have to travel very far, as the report claims he is in talks to join Istanbul Başakşehir.

The playmaker has fallen out of favor at Fenerbahce. He was even left out of the squad towards the end of the most recent campaign, with interim boss Ismail Kartal questioning his fitness.

Ozil was reportedly ready to finish his career at Fenerbahce. However, he appears set to join former Tottenham Hotspur winger Nacer Chadli at Başakşehi, who finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last term.

Mesut Ozil set to move into eSports after football career concludes according to former Arsenal star's agent

The former Arsenal man was frozen out towards the end of his time at Fenerbahce. His agent Dr Erkut Sogut recently told the Daily Telegraph that he already has a promising career lined up after he hangs up the boots.

Dr Sogut claimed (as per Sky Sports):

"He will go more into eSports, play himself and maybe become an eSports athlete. He's really good, to be honest, at Fortnite and I think one day I wouldn't be surprised if he is competing."

He added:

"He owns a team - M10 Esports - and he has players. He has a gaming house in Germany. He has football, like FIFA, and Fortnite."

Ozil's departure from the Emirates Stadium last year appeared to be a messy affair. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left the World Cup winner out of his Premier League squad. Ozil then posted on social media (as quoted in the previously referenced Sky Sports report):

"I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated."

He added:

"As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far."

