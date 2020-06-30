Ex-Barcelona player Jordi Cruyff laments lack of stability at Nou Camp, says it's a 'recurring theme for many months'

Barcelona have suffered a disappointing return to LaLiga after draws away at Celta Vigo and Sevilla.

Former Barcelona midfielder Jordi Cruyff comments on the Catalans' current struggles.

Former Barcelona player Jordi Cruyff spoke candidly about the ongoing crises at the Catalan club. Jordi, son of the late Barcelona icon Johan Cruyff, gave his opinion on the lack of stability at the helm of the Blaugrana.

Barcelona endured a difficult return to football since the resumption of the league on June 14. The Blaugrana were two points ahead of Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid before the restart of LaLiga Santander.

However, two underwhelming results — draws away from home against Sevilla and Celta Vigo — have already proved to be costly slip-ups for Barcelona. A total of four points dropped, coupled with Madrid's majestic form now sees them trail Los Blancos by two points at the top. Quique Setien is now reportedly under-fire from the board and could be relieved of his duties before the end of the season.

'I think that the big problem is a stability issue,' says former Barcelona midfielder

Jordi Cruyff at a global convention in 2017

Speaking on the El Larguero program hosted by Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Jordi remarked;

"I think that in Barcelona the big problem is really a stability issue, which has been going on for many months. Even when there was no football, because something was still happening."

The 46-year-old former Barcelona youth-team player spoke about the importance of keeping club matters away from the media. He continued,

"It is a recurring theme and, as always, you have to clean (hide) everything inside. Also, the bad luck that with these water stops (hydration periods), things happen and you see everything (on TV)."

Reports have suggested that Xavi could be brought back to Barcelona

After spells with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, Jordi is currently serving as the head coach of the Ecuador national team. He also has prior experience working as a sporting director, having worked in that capacity for the Israeli giants.

Amidst reports of Setien walking on thin ice at Barcelona, Jordi was questioned about a possible return of club legend Xavi. The Dutchman was irked at the question, and despite wanting to avoid this topic, he responded;

"The most important thing now is not to think about what you are going to do in the future, the important thing is to fight this league."

Club captain Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

Jordi believes that Barcelona are still very much alive in the LaLiga title race and that the club must stay strong amidst this uncertainty. The former Manchester United midfielder insisted that it is such rumours that cause panic among clubs. He continued,

"This (LaLiga title race) is alive and what you cannot allow is all the rumor mill and the problems that you really decide LaLiga, unless today is decided in the field and the best that wins it. The less rumuors, the calmer people will be."

There are rumours of a reported rift between Lionel Messi and Setien's coaching staff, particularly with assistant coach Eder Sarabia. Meanwhile, Arthur's unexpected sale to Juventus has also been poorly received by the Barcelona squad.

The Catalans prepare to host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a match that could potentially decide the fate of the LaLiga Santander title.

