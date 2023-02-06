Ex-Chelsea forward ‘trapped under rubble’ during devastating earthquake in Turkey: Reports 

Former Chelsea winger Christian Atsu is reportedly 'trapped under rubble' following the recent earthquake that has hit Turkey and Syria.

The Ghanaian forward is currently signed with Turkish club side Hatayspor following his move from Saudi Arabian side Al-Raed in 2022.

His club side are currently based in the region of Kahramanmara. It happens to be one of the areas that have been hit the most by the devastating earthquake.

The sad incident is said to have left well over 1000 people dead in both Turkey and Syria at the time of this report, as confirmed by BBC.

It has also been predicted that the death toll could rise to 10,000 after two earthquakes hit both countries. The first was a 7.8 magnitude and the second a 7.5 magnitude earthquake which struck in the early hours of Monday morning (February 6).

Aside from the former Chelsea player, it is also reported that Hatayspor's sporting director Taner Savut is currently trapped under rubble.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Hatayspor forward Cristian Atsu and director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.



Search and rescue teams are looking them now, reports Hatayspor forward Cristian Atsu and director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.Search and rescue teams are looking them now, reports @yagosabuncuoglu 🚨🇹🇷 Hatayspor forward Cristian Atsu and director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye. Search and rescue teams are looking them now, reports @yagosabuncuoglu. https://t.co/S2IqRo46PK

At the moment, search-and-rescue operatives are currently working to try and find both Atsu and Savut of Hatayspor.

It comes at a very sad time for the Turkish club, who secured a 1-0 home win against Kasimpasa yesterday (February 5).

The only goal of the game, incidentally, was scored by Atsu, who converted a free kick deep into stoppage time.

kayzer @sboufal_ @eurofootcom



@yagosabuncuoglu Yesterday he scored a last-minute goal to give his team the win. Life is very difficult.. @eurofootcom @yagosabuncuoglu Yesterday he scored a last-minute goal to give his team the win. Life is very difficult..💔 https://t.co/J0yJVXK6f0

The Ghana international spent four years with Premier League club side Chelsea from 2013 to 2017. During that period, he had loan spells at the likes of Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, Newcastle United, Bournemouth, and Malaga.

He then joined Newcastle permanently in 2017 before moving to Al-Raed in 2021.

