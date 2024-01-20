Ex-Chelsea manager spotted at Emirates as Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace 5-0

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter was in the stands to watch Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium in their Premier League clash on Saturday. The English manager, who is out of a job, watched Crystal Palace slump to another defeat that leaves them in the danger of suffering relegation.

Arsenal were among the only sides in action as Premier League resumed following the winter break. With only one win in seven matches, Mikel Arteta's side were under pressure to produce a good performance and return to winning ways in the league.

While the Blues were not in action on the weekend, they were represented in the London derby by Graham Potter, who spent seven months in charge of them last season. The former Swansea City and Brighton manager endured a horrid spell that ended with the Blues sacking him and appointing Frank Lampard as his replacement.

Potter has been mentioned multiple times as a potential successor for 76-year-old Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson. The veteran manager has managed to keep the Eagles in the league for years, but not considered suitable to lead them to the next stage by many.

The situation was ominous as the South London side suffered a 5-0 defeat to the Gunners, in which they were found sorely lacking in the fundamentals. The presence of Potter coincided with protests from the fans, who unfurled banners criticising the management of the club over a lack of progress.

Graham Potter was considered by many to be one of the best English managers in football due to his exploits at Swansea and Brighton. The Chelsea spell did not help him, and he has the joint-lowest points-per-game return of any manager to take charge of over 20 games for them in the Premier League.

Potter has been linked with a number of jobs in the past eight months, but he is yet to accept any other role.

Arsenal, Chelsea remain in hunt for new striker

Over the last two seasons, Arsenal and Chelsea have had different results on the pitch, with the Blues struggling and the Gunners flourishing. They have a common problem, however, this season, and that is the lack of an elite goalscorer.

Multiple names have been linked with both Chelsea and Arsenal in recent weeks, including that of Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and several others. Both sides are said to be willing to pay a handsome fee to get an elite goalscorer to their club.

Chelsea's owners have assembled a talented squad, and the addition of a world-class finisher may be all they need to get to the next level. For Arsenal, a world-class goalscorer may be the final piece of the puzzle for them to dethrone Manchester City as league champions.