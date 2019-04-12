Ex Chelsea Star gets to know of his sacking through Twitter

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Florent Malouda's most recent side, FC Zurich, announced that both parties had agreed to end his contract when, in fact, the former Chelsea winger knew nothing about it until the tweet was posted.

In case you didn't know...

Malouda was brought into the FC Zurich set-up as a Forward Coach less than two months ago but has already been sacked.

He retired from football last summer after his contract with FC Differdange ended and offered himself to clubs as a coach.

The pinnacle of Malouda's career came during the late noughties with Chelsea in the Premier League, where he won the league title, the Champions League and also the FA Cup three times.

Malouda was a rapid winger with a fair bit of trickery, which made him very difficult to stop, hence why he was so successful in that Chelsea side.

The heart of the matter

The tweet in question was posted yesterday from FC Zurich's verified account and read as the following:

"FC Zurich and @realflorentm have decided by mutual agreement to end the recently started cooperation."

To which Florent Malouda directly replied with the following:

"really I did not know that .. ??"

It's not yet clear why Malouda and Zurich have gone their separate ways, but FC Zurich did expand somewhat on their initial statement.

"It turns out that the various projects in which Florent Malouda remains involved are not compatible with the tasks planned by the FCZ. We wish Florent Malouda good luck and success on his future career path."

What's next?

This won't be the end for Florent Malouda as a coach. Given just how illustrious his playing career was once, he'll always be shortlisted as a candidate for coaching, but it's just a case of finding the right club that suits.

