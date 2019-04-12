×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ex Chelsea Star gets to know of his sacking through Twitter

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
News
117   //    12 Apr 2019, 13:59 IST

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final
FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Florent Malouda's most recent side, FC Zurich, announced that both parties had agreed to end his contract when, in fact, the former Chelsea winger knew nothing about it until the tweet was posted.

In case you didn't know...

Malouda was brought into the FC Zurich set-up as a Forward Coach less than two months ago but has already been sacked.

He retired from football last summer after his contract with FC Differdange ended and offered himself to clubs as a coach.

The pinnacle of Malouda's career came during the late noughties with Chelsea in the Premier League, where he won the league title, the Champions League and also the FA Cup three times.

Malouda was a rapid winger with a fair bit of trickery, which made him very difficult to stop, hence why he was so successful in that Chelsea side.

The heart of the matter

The tweet in question was posted yesterday from FC Zurich's verified account and read as the following:

"FC Zurich and @realflorentm have decided by mutual agreement to end the recently started cooperation."

To which Florent Malouda directly replied with the following:

"really I did not know that .. ??"
Advertisement

It's not yet clear why Malouda and Zurich have gone their separate ways, but FC Zurich did expand somewhat on their initial statement.

"It turns out that the various projects in which Florent Malouda remains involved are not compatible with the tasks planned by the FCZ. We wish Florent Malouda good luck and success on his future career path."

What's next?

This won't be the end for Florent Malouda as a coach. Given just how illustrious his playing career was once, he'll always be shortlisted as a candidate for coaching, but it's just a case of finding the right club that suits.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Swiss Super League Chelsea Florent Malouda
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
Chelsea legend sacked over Twitter, Arsenal legend has had his say on Chelsea-Liverpool match and more | April 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
The trend of sacking coaches by Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Higuain double leads Chelsea to 5-0 win over Huddersfield
RELATED STORY
4 teams which are the favorites to win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Hazard focused only on Chelsea despite Real Madrid speculation
RELATED STORY
What does the future have in store for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Sarri linked with Inter Milan job, star forward reveals he could leave and more - March 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: What is going wrong with Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Eden Hazard by a Chelsea fan
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can The Maurizio Sarri Project Work At Chelsea? 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us