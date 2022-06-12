Ex-interim coach Ralf Rangnick advised Manchester United to sign Aurelien Tchouameni before Real Madrid move

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick advised the club to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni during his time at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old is one of the most promising defensive midfielders in European football and made 50 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season across competitions.

Real Madrid recently announced that they have completed the signing of Tchouameni, with Marca reporting that Los Blancos will pay around €100 million for the French international, who has agreed terms on a six-year contract.

Liverpool had been heavily linked with the youngster, but according to Manchester journalist Andy Mitten (as per The Metro), Rangnick had strongly advised that the Red Devils make a move for the world-class holding midfielder.

The now-Austria manager made no secret of the fact that he wasn't impressed with United's transfer policy during his time at Old Trafford, where he was originally scheduled to stay on in an advisory role but left recently.

United are yet to make a summer signing since Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, although they have been consistently linked with a move for Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

David Alaba blames Manchester United for not giving Rangnick enough time

The German manager's reign in charge of the Red Devils turned out to be a disaster, as countless meek performances led to them finishing sixth in the table, with their lowest ever points total in the Premier League table.

However, Austria's captain and Real Madrid superstar claimed that his new boss was not given enough time by United, as he told The Athletic:

"He [Rangnick] has been really good, you can see we have a really good plan and you can see it works for us on the pitch.

"He doesn't want us to let the opponents breathe air. It is good for us. I have known Ralf since I was 18 years old and he is a world-class coach.

"What he did in the past is something special and now I am seeing it close up. He showed what he can do at Leipzig, Salzburg and Hoffenheim.

"He didn't have a lot of time in Manchester. He has a really good plan and knows a lot about football."

Austria have enjoyed an excellent start to their Nations League campaign under Rangnick as they thrashed Croatia 3-0 and gained a creditable draw against world champions France.

