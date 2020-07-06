Ex-Juventus boss Max Allegri lavishes praise on Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zidane was praised for his stellar work at Real Madrid by former Juventus coach Max Allegri.

The Italian also revealed that Real Madrid made contact with him two years ago, roughly around the time of Zidane's departure from Madrid.

Allegri has been massively impressed by Zidane's work with Los Blancos

Former Juventus coach Max Allegri heaped praise on Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane for his handling of Los Blancos' squad.

Allegri, who won a whopping five league titles with Juventus, is currently on a sabbatical after parting ways the Old Lady. The Italian spoke to Spanish outlet MARCA about several topics including those of his future, contact with Real Madrid in the past, and more.

9 - Zinédine Zidane has won nine titles in his nine finals as @realmadriden manager, including two against Atlético de Madrid (Champions League 15/16 and Supercopa 2020). Master. pic.twitter.com/NuRKQZU9QO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 12, 2020

After winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, Zidane shocked the club by handing in his untimely resignation. The Frenchman then made a dramatic return to the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid's third manager of the 2018/19 season.

Julen Lopetegui, initially chosen as his successor, was fired midway through the campaign. The Spaniard's successor, Santi Solari, didn't last long at Real Madrid either. Now, Zidane has initiated a revamp at Real Madrid by slowly phasing out the old guard and helping integrate a younger group of footballers.

Juventus legend Allegri praises Casemiro's role at Real Madrid

Casemiro has been a pivotal figure for Real Madrid this season

Speaking to MARCA, Allegri spoke about the 'tactical masterclass' implemented by Zidane with regard to Casemiro's positioning and role in the team.

The 52-year-old remarked on what impressed him most, saying;

Advertisement

"The strength he's had in finding the indispensable balance of a team so full of class and talent. For me, the positioning of Casemiro has been a tactical masterclass from Zizou."

Zidane's initial decision in 2018 was followed by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in a blockbuster €100m move for the then-33-year-old. The Portuguese icon is widely regarded as the best player to don the white of Los Blancos and is now shattering records at Juventus.

Zidane and Ronaldo departed from Madrid in the same window

There have been several rumours suggesting that Ronaldo could part ways with Juventus at the end of the season. However, Allegri believes that the 35-year-old will stay with Juventus for years and that they have improved since he arrived in Turin.

There was also several claims regarding a potential move from Real Madrid to Juventus for Allegri. Upon Zidane's decision to quit in 2018, Florentino Perez and co were in the hunt for a suitable replacement for the 48-year-old.

142 - Massimiliano #Allegri has won 142 games in the top-5 European Leagues over the last five seasons, more than any other manager in the same period. Winner. pic.twitter.com/yqGrZh0Umy — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 22, 2019

Although then-Spain coach Lopetegui was ultimately the chosen one, Allegri revealed that there was contact from Real Madrid. However, he declined the offer due to his commitment to Juventus at the time.

Allegri explained;

"Two years ago, there was contact [with Real Madrid], but nothing came of it because I had a contract with Juventus. Furthermore, I had a strong moral commitment to the club and its fans."

Allegri had a vastly successful spell with Juventus between 2014 and 2019

The Italian tactician hasn't returned to management since his 2018 departure from Juventus. The 52-year-old revealed that he's been 'recharging is batteries' by spending time with his friends and family.

"I've been charging my batteries and enjoying [time with] my family and my city, Livorno, with my lifelong friends."

Allegri led Juventus to five Scudettos in his time in Turin along with two UEFA Champions League finals, where Barcelona and Real Madrid beat his side.

Also Read: Ballon d'Or Power Ranking - July 2020