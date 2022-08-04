Ex-Liverpool star names striker Chelsea should sign instead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Chelsea should pursue a younger alternative to Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the transfer market.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have Aubameyang on their striker shortlist, but the club have not yet made an offer to Barca for the 33-year-old.

Enrique has advised Chelsea against signing the veteran forward in favor of RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, who they are also reportedly interested in. The retired Spanish defender stated on Twitter:

"If I was Chelsea 100% I will go and try to get sesko no aubameyang when he is 33 and sesko looks (flame emoji)"

19-year-old Sesko is considered one of Europe's hottest attacking prospects, having scored 13 goals in 41 appearances for the Austrian champions. The 6' 5" striker also has 13 Slovenia caps to his name, as well as two goals.

Sesko looks to be the latest in a long line of promising strikers that have come through at Salzburg, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Karim Adeyemi and Patson Daka.

With the Austrian Bundesliga giants having already sold Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer, they are unlikely to sell Sesko unless they receive a huge offer.

Following Aubameyang's departure from Arsenal for Barcelona in January, the Gabon international has scored 11 La Liga goals in 17 appearances. But following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, his opportunities in the side are set to be limited.

Premier League wonderkid joins Chelsea on six-year deal

The Blues are in desperate need of a centre-forward following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan following the Belgian's disastrous season back at the Bridge (15 goals in 44 games).

But while the search for a striker continues, the west London club have secured the signature of Aston Villa's 18-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

The teenager played a crucial role in England's U19 European Championship victory over the summer and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

Chukwuemeka, who made Premier League 13 appearances for the Villans, moves for a deal that The Guardian claims is worth up to £20 million. After the club confirmed the signing, Blues owner Todd Boehly told the club's official website:

"We are building for both the now and the future so signing one of the hottest teenage talents in English football fits with both those aims. Chelsea have shown that young potential can be fulfilled at this club and under our ownership we are determined this will continue. We are looking forward to Carney thriving here."

