Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand tells Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to 'get on with it' after fixture rant

Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Jurgen Klopp after his rant about the packed fixture list that Liverpool have been handed.

The Liverpool manager went on a rant about the unfair scheduling of his side's games after the Reds' 3-0 win over Leicester City, citing this tight schedule as one of the main reasons for their injuries. The champions have had an astonishingly lost list of injuries so far this year, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, and several others on the treatment table.

They have another gruelling few fixtures this week, having faced Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night and scheduled to play Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. However, Rio Ferdinand did not agree with the points made by Klopp, with the Manchester United legend telling the Liverpool manager to 'get on with it'.

Ex-Manchester United star Ferdinand disagrees with Liverpool boss Klopp's comments

BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand

Responding to the comments made by Jurgen Klopp in the aftermath of their stunning list of injuries, Rio Ferdinand said;

"You can look at it both ways. Everyone is in the same boat, really, it doesn’t make it right, but you’ve just got to get on with it. If you look at Liverpool’s squad, the depth of their squad, they’re sitting in a better position than most because of the depth they have."

The Manchester United legend added,

"They’ve had a few injuries as well, but it’s a challenge. You can understand his [Jurgen Klopp's] frustrations, I don’t think he’s the only person, but he’s just the loudest one speaking at the moment."

0 - For the first time since Opta have shot data available in the Champions League (since 2003-04), Liverpool failed to record a single shot on target in a home game in the competition. Neutralised. pic.twitter.com/NEdXaF519J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was another manager who blasted the scheduling for his side's fixtures, as the Manchester United manager didn't hold anything back in what was a thinly-veiled rant towards the broadcasters. Solskjaer's rant came after his Manchester United's win against Everton, which led to injuries to Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford.

Klopp, who revealed that he was in agreement with the Norwegian in the following game, took a similar approach to that of the Manchester United manager after his side's win over the Foxes. The German expressed;

"People say we [Liverpool] have to rotate. But how? We still have some forwards, but the rest are children. It’s a big problem. And I’m not just talking about Liverpool, I’m talking about all footballers."

7 - Liverpool are the first reigning English top-flight champions to ship seven goals in a league match since Arsenal against Sunderland in September 1953. Embarrassed. #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/CAnLAPG7b5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

"We will play against Atalanta in the on Wednesday Champions League and then Saturday at 12.30 pm against Brighton and Hove Albion. It is an early Christmas present, we will still be shaking on our feet there. I am thinking of sending the points. That’s the situation."

Liverpool fell to a rare 2-0 defeat at Anfield against Atalanta, who were beaten by a scoreline of 5-0 by the Reds not too long ago. Klopp was forced to name a significantly weakened side for the clash due to the current injury crisis.

