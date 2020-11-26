Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea find out how many fans can return to stadiums

Earlier this week, it was announced by the UK government that fans would be allowed to return to stadiums for the first time since March. With the current lockdown set to end on the 2nd of December, it has now been confirmed that the number of fans will be decided based on the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

The cities have been divided into three tiers — tiers 1, 2 and 3 — with the latter indicating that the effect of the pandemic is more severe in the area and will therefore not be allowed to host football matches.

This means that certain stadiums across the country will still not allow fans to enter stadiums, while areas belonging to tiers 1 and 2 can accommodate up to 2000 fans subject to certain conditions.

The situation is also expected to be reviewed every two weeks, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate victims across the world. Nevertheless, the return of fans to stadiums is welcome news, with games being played behind closed doors for the best part of eight months now.

Here is the breakdown in full of how many fans will be allowed at each club's stadium, courtesy of GiveMeSport.

Tottenham Hotspur - 2,000 fans

Liverpool - 2,000 fans

Chelsea - 2,000 fans

Leicester City - NO fans

Southampton - 2,000 fans

Advertisement

Everton - 2,000 fans

Aston Villa - NO fans

West Ham United - 2,000 fans

Wolverhampton Wanderers - NO fans

Manchester United - NO fans

Crystal Palace - 2,000 fans

Arsenal - 2,000 fans

Manchester City - NO fans

Leeds United - NO fans

Newcastle United - NO fans

Brighton & Hove Albion - 2,000 fans

Burnley - NO fans

Fulham - 2,000 fans

West Bromwich Albion - NO fans

Sheffield United - NO fans

While Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could prepare to welcome back 2,000 home fans next month, Manchester United and Manchester City will not be allowed to do so, as they currently belong to tier 3.

Also Read: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides update on Jack Wilshere's potential return to the club