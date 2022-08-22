Ex-Premier League star Yannick Bolasie lavishes praise on Manchester City man who ‘makes everything look good’ 

Former Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has showered Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne with praise, wondering how he produces top-drawer football week in and week out.

Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne is arguably the best midfielder in the English Premier League right now. He is an excellent passer, reads the game better than most players out there, and has a knack for popping up with important goal involvements.

The former Wolfsburg midfielder assisted Bernardo Silva with a superb through ball in Sunday’s (August 21) 3-3 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League. Bolasie was left amazed by the midfielder’s performance and claimed that he made everything look good on the pitch. Taking to Twitter, Bolasie wrote:

“De Bruyne just makes everything look good, the assists and quality on a regular is a joke”

The Manchester City maestro has started the 2022-23 Premier League season in impressive fashion. The Belgium international has featured in all three of Cityzens’ English top-flight games thus far, recording a goal and three assists.

Over the course of his Premier League career, De Bruyne has taken part in 213 games, recording 58 goals and 89 assists. The four-time English champion is also a two-time Premier League Player of the Season, winning the prestigious award in the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons.

Manchester City new boy Erling Haaland extends Premier League purple patch

Erling Haaland started his Premier League career with a match-winning brace against West Ham United on Sunday, August 7. He did not find the back of the net the next weekend (August 13), in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth, but claimed a neat assist.

On Sunday (August 21), he extended his purple patch with the Cityzens with a well-taken goal in the 3-3 draw with the Magpies. With the champions trailing 3-1, they were in dire need of some inspiration. It came in the form for Haaland, who applied a volleyed finish to cut Newcasle’s advantage in half.

De Bruyne swung in a cross into the far post where Ruben Dias was waiting to pounce. Unfortunately, the defender failed to capitalize and the delivery went to Rodri. Composed as ever, the Spaniard teed up Haaland, who thumped home from close range.

Apart from Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan and Silva found the back of the net for City. Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, and Kieran Trippier scored for Newcastle to earn them a well-deserved point.

