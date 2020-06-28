Ex-Real Madrid coach Mourinho set to raid Los Blancos with Lucas Vazquez transfer

Real Madrid winger Vazquez is reportedly a target for Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

The Spaniard is out of contract in the summer of 2021 and could be cashed in on by Los Blancos.

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez could be set for a move to North London in the summer transfer window, according to reports. Tottenham Hotspur have registered their interest in the Spaniard and look to lure Vazquez away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Daily Mirror (via Express) report that Jose Mourinho is keen on recruiting the Real Madrid academy product to bolster his attack. The report claims that Vazquez will be available for a fee of £16m plus further add ons.

Real Madrid winger Vazquez could be a key addition for Spurs

Lucas Vazquez in action for Real Madrid

There was a point where Vazquez was a starter for Real Madrid. However, since the arrivals of Brazilian wonderkids Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr, well as Eden Hazard's purchase, has pushed him down the pecking order.

This season, the 28-year-old has started just six LaLiga Santander games for Real Madrid, and came off the bench eight times. In this period, he has scored two goals and set up a further goal for his side.

Tottenham Hotspur, at the moment, face a shortage of wingers. Star man Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, and new recruit Steven Bergwijn are the only players in the Spurs squad who are comfortable playing wide. This is without considering other players such as Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso, who are either not part of the first-team set-up or are makeshift wingers.

Vazquez is out of contract in the summer of 2021, and it could be tempting for Real Madrid to cash in on the La Fabrica product. He could technically be allowed to speak to other clubs in January to pen a pre-contract agreement should he wish to.

Advertisement

Also read: Espanyol vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Spanish outlet MARCA reported earlier that head coach Zinedine Zidane is keen on Vazquez staying with Los Blancos. The Frenchman has always been fond of the Spaniard and has continued to show faith in the 28-year-old. That, however, is not a sentiment that the Real Madrid board share.

100 - Lucas Vázquez has played more games than any other Real Madrid player under Zinédine Zidane in all competitions. Start. pic.twitter.com/0tkH6EeYCD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 10, 2018

They believe that the return to fitness of Marco Asensio, Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale who is likely to stay at the club, and other options could mean a transfer away for Vazquez. It is worth noting that Zidane has even experimented with Fede Valverde, a central midfielder, playing out wide on the right. The board is reportedly not keen on extending his contract, given their wealth of options.

Should that be the case, a summer transfer looks to be the likeliest option for Vazquez.

Vazquez could part ways with his boyhood club

The 28-year-old Spanish international isn't the most prolific winger available on the market, having never reached double digits for goals or assists in a league season. That being said, he is certainly a player that could fit in well in Jose Mourinho's compact, counter-attack unit. Vazquez is an excellent passer of the ball, and his tremendous work ethic to help the team is sure to please the Portuguese.

Given the pandemic and clubs looking for cut-price deals, it could be a viable option for the Premier League side.

Also read: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane rules out managing for 20 years, says "I was a better player than coach"