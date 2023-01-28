Ex-Real Madrid star Isco close to joining Bundesliga club: Reports

According to Superdeportes, former Real Madrid midfielder Isco is close to joining Bundesliga side Union Berlin. The Spaniard's contract with Sevilla was terminated last month and he has since been a free agent.

He made only 19 appearances for Sevilla after joining them last summer, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Julien Lopetegui signed the former Malaga man at Sevilla. After Lopetegui's move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, he fell out with the club's officials, resulting in his exit from the club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that the former Los Blancos midfielder rejected a move to Saudi Arabia. He was also linked with a stunning return to Sevilla but it seems like the crafty midfielder's future is set to be in Bundesliga.

Union Berlin are currently second in the Bundesliga table with 36 points from 18 games. They are level on points with league leaders Bayern Munich, having played one more game than the Bavarians.

Isco had a trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid, winning five UEFA Champions League titles, among other honors. He played 353 appearances for the Madrid giants, scoring 53 goals and providing 57 assists.

The 30-year-old could certainly provide a massive boost to Union Berlin in their bid to win the Bundesliga title. At his best, Isco is one of the best playmakers in the world.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Vinicius Jr.'s performance against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr. was a livewire throughout their Copa del Rey quarter-final win against Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on January 26. The Brazilian winger also got on the scoresheet in the injury time of extra time to make it 3-1 for the hosts.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti reflected on the winger's performance, saying (via Los Blancos' official website):

“He prepared for the derby like he prepares for any game, focused and eager to play. I thought he did well, he did a very tough job. He ran a lot, made mistakes, but then he got the goal at the end.”

Ancelotti also lauded Brazilian defender Eder Militao for his impressive run of form. The Italian said:

“I think he's doing brilliantly and still has room for improvement. He's one of the best in the world. When he's focused, he's got it all. Ability in one-on-one situations, he's quick, aggressive and strong in the air."

Real Madrid will next face Real Sociedad at home in La Liga on Sunday, January 29.

