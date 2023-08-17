Excelsior vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023 

Excelsior host Ajax at the Stadion Woudestein on Saturday (August 19) on matchday two of the Dutch Eredivisie as both sides look to build on their winning start.

After consecutive triumphs, Ajax lost their crown to Feyenoord last season, finishing third. De Godenzonen have launched a fresh title assault with a convincing 4-1 win over Heracles in their league opener.

Mario Engles opened the scoring for Heracles in added time of the opening stanza, but Jakov Medic equalised for Ajax soon after. In the 75th minute, Mohammed Kudus put Ajax ahead before Steven Bergwijn netted a late brace to put the result beyond doubt.

Excelsior, meanwhile, also struck four times in their opening game of the season, but it was a much narrower victory as their opponents, NEC, netted thrice in return.

Nikolas Agrafiotis put the Rotterdam outfit in front in the 12th minute, before Youri Baas and Sontje Hansen netted twice before the break to put NEC 2-1 up. Eight minutes into the restart, Casper Widell equalised for Excelsior before Koki Ogawa restored NEC's lead by netting their third of the evening.

The pulsating clash took an interesting turn late on as Efosa Richie Omorowa and Oscar Uddenas scored to make it 4-3 for Excelsior.

Excelsior vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th clash between the two sides, with Ajax winning 42 and losing just once.

Excelsior's only win over Ajax came in the 2007-08 season (2-1 in the Eredivisie).

Ajax have won their last six clashes with Excelsior, scoring at least four times in their last four meetings.

Ajax have won on their last three visits to the Stadion Woudestein.

Excelsior vs Ajax Prediction

Both teams will be keen to build on their opening-day win, but at least one of them could have their momentum punctured.

Excelsior's terrible record to Ajax suggests it's going to be them, while their shaky defence, as exemplified by their horror-show agains NEC, is concerning, too. Ajax should win again.

Prediction: Excelsior 1-3 Ajax

Excelsior vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes