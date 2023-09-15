"Excessive stat padding starts today" - Fans react as Neymar Jr named in Al-Hilal squad for the first time in Saudi Pro League fixture vs Al-Riyadh

Neymar could make his debut for Al-Hilal after being named on the bench to face Al-Riyadh tonight (September 15). Fans are intrigued to see how the Brazilian superstar fares with his new club.

The 31-year-old joined Jorge Jesus' side from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer for €90 million. However, his debut has been delayed due to an ankle injury he sustained in February.

Neymar opted to leave PSG after falling out of favor with the club's fans. Parisian ultras protested outside his home in Bougival at the end of last season demanding he exit the Parc des Princes.

They got their wish with the Brazilian icon heading to the Saudi Pro League. He made history this past week when he scored a double to eclipse the late great Pele as Brazil's all-time record goalscorer (79 goals).

Al-Hilal fans will be hoping he makes more history in their colors and he could start to do that tonight against Al-Riyadh. Neymar will start on the bench for Al-Za'eem, who have made a strong start to the season and sit second with 13 points from five games.

Fellow new signing Aleksandar Mitrovic has been a key part of their scintillating start to the campaign. He has bagged four goals and one assist in three games and starts as the focal point of Jesus' attack.

Meanwhile, Michael, Malcom, and Salem Al-Dawsari sit just behind the Serbian striker. Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are partnered in midfield with Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Albulayhi, and Yasser Alshahrani in defense. Bono starts in goal against Al-Riyadh.

However, all the talk ahead of the clash between the two sides is about Neymar and his potential first appearance in Al-Hilal colors. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Neymar excessive stat padding starts today."

Here's how fans on X reacted after the Saudi giants named the Brazilian superstar on the bench:

Al-Hilal superstar Neymar reacts to becoming Brazil's all-time record goalscorer

Al-Hilal's new No.10 was awarded with a special plaque.

Neymar returned to international duty this past week and cemented himself as a Selecao icon. He scored a double as Brazil beat 5-1 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Al-Hilal star's first goal saw him move ahead of the legendary Pele as his nation's all-time top goalscorer. His second strike took him on to 79 goals in 126 caps.

The former Barcelona attacker reacted to his feat by displaying his humility. He said that the achievement doesn't mean he's better than the late Pele (via Euronews):

“I want to say that this (the record) doesn't mean I am better than him (Pelé) or than any national team player. I always wanted to write my story in the national team, and today I did that.”

It was the perfect way for the Brazilian to start his new chapter in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal. He's now tasked with bringing his mesmerizing skillset and eye for goal to the Middle East.