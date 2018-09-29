Exclusive: In conversation with Premier League Presenter Seema Jaswal

Tarkesh Jha FOLLOW ANALYST Exclusive 85 // 29 Sep 2018, 16:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seema Jaswal is a pioneer in football presentation

Seema Jaswal comes across as really welcoming and sweet, someone who is keen to impart her knowledge regarding the sport and football presentation. However, she surely does admire tennis as much as she loves football.

Speaking on how she chose football presentation as her career, she says, “I initially studied Sociology at the Royal Holloway University and I quite enjoyed studying the subject. However, growing up, tennis was the sport that interested me the most.

My maternal grandfather was a professional player in Uganda and hence it was somewhat ingrained in my blood. At one point I aspired to become a professional tennis player too. However, once I completed graduation, I walked into an interview at Sky Sport.”

“My initial work was quite fringe as such, as I used to be a part of the interview team and that provided me with an opportunity to talk with important football related people. Gradually, I worked up the ladder but the brilliant surrounding and colleagues around me surely made it easier.

In the subcontinent though, Jaswal has risen into prominence due to ‘Kick Off’, the weekly show that she hosts before the initiation of every Premier League game week.

When asked about the preparation of this widely popular show, Jaswal says, “I personally keep myself updated with the manager’s press conferences on Friday. If there are midweek matches, I try to see how those games evolved. Then we meet the producers and discuss the major talking points from the previous week.

“It is actually a very light-hearted show and we try to keep the format such that four football enthusiasts, which we are, meet and discuss the game. We wish to cover and talk about all the ten matches but it is sometimes not possible given the limited time slot.

However, I listen to the live updates; go through BT news and Talksport before we finalize the points of discussion. I must say though, the guys take up the most time for dressing up!” (chuckles)

Despite having covered the Premier League extensively over the years, Jaswal has had some interesting stints in India too.

She was here for the Hero ISL Season 2 and even the FIFA U-17 World Cup last year but when asked about the difference in presentation and production of shows in both countries, Jaswal remarks, “Well, I worked with some really good professionals when I was in India. Some of the team members were the same with whom I work in London so there was a sort of familiarity too.

“However, I believe that the whole process of production of shows depend more on the companies rather than the countries they operate in. I noticed that there were many newcomers in India, as it was a learning curve for most of them as such. So there were minor differences, but I guess it wasn’t related to the countries.”

The ISL starts from today and as mentioned earlier, Jaswal has been a prominent part of this tournament in the past. Though the concept of a worldwide popular football league concept is quite new in India, Jaswal is of the opinion that the Indian public is well versed with the intricate details of football.

She says, “Funnily enough, I was talking to Nick Ames from The Guardian today about the football fandom in India. When I went there, I didn’t know what to expect from the audience. I was told that the Indians love their cricket and hence we needed to introduce a way through which their interest in football arises.

“However, once I indulged with the audience over there, I was amazed with their knowledge and passion for the game. Moreover, they were aware of the technicalities of the sport too and that is a brilliant sign for the improvement of the sport in that part of the world.

“The fan clubs of different clubs were so enthusiastic. I remember the Manchester United Fan Club hosted a lovely party, where we discussed the game and I realized how deep-rooted their knowledge of the game was.

“Though cricket is a great sport I do feel that there is a distinct audience that keenly follows football and it was amazing to see that. Even, the Premier League Live Event that we hosted in Bangalore, the fans were very passionate out there!”

Football leagues aside, Jaswal was one of the main presenters in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup too. Associated with the ITV, her experience, in her words was ‘surreal’. However, there were surely some doubts regarding the venue of the tournament. She says, “The overall World Cup experience was brilliant. I had never been to Russia before and we were a bit scared regarding the weather conditions over there.

“But, once the work started, it became hectic and fascinating at the same time. You know, Russia is such a huge country, it’s almost like India. You travel from one part to another and it feels like having travelled past different countries. Also, the Russian people embraced us very well.

“Everywhere we went, the fans were welcoming and accordingly we came across different sorts of people, fan groups etc. It was a bit different for me personally, as I was constantly on the road rather than being and presenting through a studio that I am used to.

“There was a lot of research and hard work involved, especially with new players emerging from different countries. England’s run to the semifinals was an added bonus, undoubtedly!”

Jaswal has been a part of the Premier League community for almost a decade now. When asked about what separates this league apart from the others, she credits the sheer unpredictability of the results as one of the factors. She says, “I follow the La Liga and the Bundesliga often and surely they have their own unique qualities. But, the fact that any team, on their given day could defeat one of the top guns in the PL is really fascinating even from a fan’s perspective.

“Like, Leicester City winning the title a few years ago or even Brighton having defeated Manchester United twice in a row now, it is simply magnificent. Especially from a fan’s perspective, they look forward to these matches because they know that there the results could be massively unpredictable.

“The three promoted teams from last year managed to stay in the competition this time around and I see no reason why this couldn’t happen this time around either.

“I agree, once there was a massive difference between the qualities of the teams between the ‘Top Six’ and the rest of the clubs. But, I see that gap gradually bridging and hence it is wonderful to follow this league so closely. You never know what to expect!”

The Premier League consists of some amazing teams, but it is the players who make their clubs standout in the end. Everyone has differing opinions on their favourite or the best players from the EPL. However, Jaswal is quite clear on who she regards as the three best footballers plying their trade in the EPL.

She remarks, “Mo Salah for one was an absolute revelation last season. The whole fact of how he came from a very different league and almost seamlessly slotted into the Liverpool side, eventually leading them so far in the season, he deserves to be right there at the top. His humble attitude makes him even more likeable and his performances on the field have been the X-factor for Liverpool.

“Secondly, people might have different opinions on Eden Hazard. Some may say that he needs to score more goals to be regarded as the best. But, anyone who saw how he silenced Anfield with that extraordinary goal against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup knows what a special man he is. I really feel for Chelsea fans as they might not be able to keep him beyond the season.

“Lastly, I couldn’t finish off without mentioning a Manchester City player now. For the way and consistency with which they played last season, Kevin de Bruyne deserves a special mention. You know he is one of the players who I think could get into any team in the world and improve them massively.

“With the talent and potential that he has, it is almost surreal to see how much more he could achieve in his career with that.”

For her stupendous work in football presentation over the years, Seema Jaswal was awarded the Media Award in the Asian Football Awards in 2017.

On that, she says, “It was my first award and the feeling was definitely brilliant. To work with so many talented professionals in my favoured field of work, I feel blessed to be in this position. I get to talk about football with some really nice colleagues and hope to continue with this going ahead. This award was special, absolutely!”

She signed off then, but not without asking me about my own favourite club and player! When I said Manchester United have a difficult ‘away’ game against West Ham, her immediate reaction was, “I see excuses ready, huh!” (chuckles)