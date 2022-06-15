"F***, he hates me" - ex-Manchester United midfielder says 'bollocking' from Jose Mourinho nearly left him in tears

Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes has opened up about being brutally criticised by former boss Jose Mourinho, saying it nearly made him cry.

The 21-year-old was handed his first-team debut by the Portuguese in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2016-17 season. The youngest winner of Manchester United's Jimmy Murphy Youth Player of the Year award, Gomes came through the ranks at United at lightning pace.

But after featuring in just 10 matches in three years, Gomes left Manchester United to join Ligue 1 outfit Lille in 2020. After a year away on loan from the French club, he managed to made 30 appearances for Lille across all competitions last season after rejoining.

Santi Gomes @agomes_47 You allowed me to make my debut at 16 and play in front of the Stretford end something I will never forget ever. Thank you boss You allowed me to make my debut at 16 and play in front of the Stretford end something I will never forget ever. Thank you boss ✨ https://t.co/mzpiAJFc6V

Speaking exclusively to Sport Bible, Gomes recollected how he had once received a verbal bashing from then Manchester United head coach Mourinho in front of the entire senior squad.

"I've never actually told this story before but one time, he took me to a cup game with the first team after I'd played with the U21s. We were at the dinner table and he's come around speaking to everyone. He then looks at me and says, 'I am f***ed with you!'"

He continued:

"At the time, he was having a laugh with everyone, so I thought he was joking with me. I asked why and he brought up my performance from the day before. He must have thought I'd played s***. I didn't think I played that badly but he's the big boss, so if he thought I'd played bad, I'd played bad."

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Angel Gomes: “In my head, I saw myself at Manchester United for the rest of my career. I wanted to become a legend there. In the academy, I had great players around me and my goal was always to be able to come up and play with them, almost like the Class Of 92.” [ @jackkenmare_ Angel Gomes: “In my head, I saw myself at Manchester United for the rest of my career. I wanted to become a legend there. In the academy, I had great players around me and my goal was always to be able to come up and play with them, almost like the Class Of 92.” [@jackkenmare_] https://t.co/x4wTiuBVDK

The Lille midfielder further added:

"He was saying, 'You were doing this and doing that but you should have done this and that...' And this was in front of the whole squad as well. I'd had bollockings in my time but not from the big boss. I just wasn't expecting it. I was taken aback."

He concluded:

"He eventually finished shouting and carried on with what he was doing. I was stuck to my seat. Eventually, some of the lads came over and said, 'don't worry, just ignore him. He's trying to get a reaction from you. This is how he is.' "I was only young so in my head, I was thinking, 'F***, he hates me.' I went back to my room and rang my dad. I was nearly crying."

Gomes then went on to compliment his former gaffer, claiming Mourinho is a "very, very passionate" person and someone who "wants the best" for his players.

The 59-year-old coach is currently at the helm of Serie A outfit Roma and won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season with the club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far