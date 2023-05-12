F1 icon Lewis Hamilton sends heartfelt 5-word message to ‘legend’ Lionel Messi after Laureus Sports Awards

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has sent a five-word message to Paris Saint-Germain maestro Lionel Messi to congratulate him after the Argentine footballer emerged as the winner of the 2023 Laureus Sports Awards.

Lionel Messi won the accolade for the second time in his career, thanks to a brilliant outing with club and country over the last couple of months. Several famous sporting figures have taken turns to laud the attacker following that incredible milestone, with Lewis Hamilton also joining the train.

"Legend!! So well deserved! Congrats," the F1 star wrote on his official Twitter page and accompanied it with a clapping emoji.

It is worth noting that Lionel Messi remains the only footballer to win the Laureus Sports Award. Speaking at the award presentation, the Argentine thanked his teammates both at club and national team levels and reiterated that it's an honor to go home with the accolade.

“This is a special honor, particularly as the Laureus World Sports Awards are in Paris this year, the city that has welcomed my family since we came here in 2021," he said.

“I want to thank all my teammates, not only from the national team but also at PSG. I have achieved none of this alone and I am grateful to be able to share everything with them.

“I want to thank the Laureus Academy. What makes these awards so special to us as athletes is the fact that they are voted for by these incredible champions, my heroes, and this puts my sporting achievements in true context.

“This is the first time I have been the sole winner of the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award and after a year when we finally won another prize we had been chasing for a long time, at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it’s an honor to be able to hold this Laureus Statuette.”

Lionel Messi is currently enjoying one of the brightest phases of his career. After struggling to win a major silverware with Argentina for several years, the attacker finally overcame the challenge and did that in style.

After leading the Albiceleste to claim the Copa America title in 2021, the 35-year-old returned to inspire the national team to claim both the Copa Finalissma and the FIFA World Cup last year.

What does the future hold for Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi appears to be on his way out of Paris.

The Argentine has apparently reached the end of the road in Paris and is expected to leave the Parc des Princes after his contract expires this summer. However, there's still uncertainty over which club will be his next destination.

As it stands, Messi is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal, with rumors recently suggesting that he's reached an agreement with the Middle Eastern club.

A return to his former club Barcelona also seems to be on the cards, with the Catalan giants said to be pulling the strings to bring him back to Camp Nou. It remains to be seen where he'll end up plying his trade next season.

