F91 Dudelange vs Lech Poznan Prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Playoffs 2022-23

F91 Dudelange will square off against Lech Poznan in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday.

The visitors hold a two-goal advantage after a routine 2-0 win at home in the first leg last week. Kristoffer Velde and Mikael Ishak scored in either half for the Polish club.

Dudelange rebounded from their continental disappointment with a 3-1 comeback win over Hostert in the Luxembourg National Division on Sunday.

Mistrz Polski 🥇 @LechPoznan #DUDLPO

Do Poznania wracamy w piątek w południe i od razu rozpoczynamy przygotowania do

lechpoznan.pl/aktualnosci,2,… W środę rano ruszamy do Luksemburga na rewanżowy mecz 4. rundy kwalifikacji #UECL Do Poznania wracamy w piątek w południe i od razu rozpoczynamy przygotowania do #LPOPIA W środę rano ruszamy do Luksemburga na rewanżowy mecz 4. rundy kwalifikacji #UECL ✈️ #DUDLPO Do Poznania wracamy w piątek w południe i od razu rozpoczynamy przygotowania do #LPOPIA 🔜lechpoznan.pl/aktualnosci,2,…

Julian Bidon put Hostert ahead in the first half. However, Joao Magno's second-half brace inspired the comeback win in a game that saw both teams reduced to ten men.

F91 Dudelange vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head

The first leg clash was the first meeting between the two teams. Poznan's victory snapped their run of six games without a win in regulation time.

Kolejorz have faltered in their title defence, as they are yet to win in four league games so far, drawing two and losing as many. Dudelange, meanwhile, have won three and drawn one of their last five games across competitions.

F91 Dudelange form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Lech Poznan form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

F91 Dudelange vs Lech Poznan Team News

F91 Dudelange

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lech Poznan

Bartosz Salamon, Adriel Ba Loua, Lubomir Satka and Artur Sobiech have been ruled out with injuries. Antonio Milic is suspended due to the late red card he received in the first leg.

Injured: Bartosz Salamon, Adriel Ba Loua, Lubomir Satka, Artur Sobiech

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Antonio Milic

Unavailable: None

F91 Dudelange vs Lech Poznan Predicted XIs

F91 Dudelange (4-3-3): Lucas Fox (GK); Mehdi Kirch, Vincent Decker, Aldin Skenderovic, Eliot Gashi; Edis Agovic, Vova, Filip Bojic; Joao Magno, Dejvid Sinani, Samir Hadji

Lech Poznan (4-2-3-1): Filip Bednarek (GK); Barry Douglas, Maksymilian Pingot, Nika Kvekeskiri, Joel Pereira; Jesper Karlstrom, Radoslaw Murawski; Filip Marchwinski, Afonso Sousa, Georgiy Tsitaishvili; Mikael Ishak

F91 Dudelange vs Lech Poznan Prediction

Dudelange were not given much chance of securing progress in this tie, but the Luxembourg outfit held their own in the first leg away from home.

However, despite their inconsistent displays this season, Lech Poznan are still heavy favourites to progress. The difference in quality between the two teams should see Poznan shine in a comfortable win away from home.

Prediction: F91 Dudelange 1-3 Lech Poznan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav