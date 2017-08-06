FA Community Shield 2017: Arsenal 1-1 (4-1 P) Chelsea, 5 Talking Points

Arsenal won their 15th FA Community Shield thanks to the new ABBA penalty format

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 06 Aug 2017, 21:24 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - The FA Community Shield

After a bruising 90 minutes at Wembley that finished all square at 1-1, Arsenal defeated Chelsea 4-1 on penalties (in the new ABBA format) to lift the 2017 FA Community Shield.

Victor Moses opened the scoring for Chelsea early in the second half, before Sead Kolasinac equalized for Arsenal late in the game. Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata missed for Chelsea in the subsequent penalty shootout, with Olivier Giroud scoring the winning penalty for the Gunners.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 The Red Card changed the game

Pedro might have been happy to trudge off with his mask after being sent off - facing a livid Antonio Conte would scare the bravest of men. The Spaniard's challenge in midfield was utterly needless, and especially in a location of the pitch that could cause danger from a set-piece.

Mohammed Elneny is hardly the most likely of players to dribble past a defence and sliding in with your studs up was utterly needless.

As it turned out, Arsenal found a lifeline when Sead Kolasinac scored his first Arsenal goal from the subsequent set-piece. From looking like they were coasting to victory, Chelsea offered Arsenal a sniff, and the Gunners took complete advantage.