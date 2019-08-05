FA Community Shield 2019: 3 tactics from Jurgen Klopp that cost Liverpool the game against Manchester City

Liverpool v Man City - FA Community Shield

With just a week left for the Premier League to begin, Manchester City and Liverpool battled it out for the Community Shield at Wembley yesterday. Before the start of the match, everybody had their eyes on what starting lineup both clubs would opt for.

Manchester City didn't have Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo with them, while Liverpool were missing Sadio Mane. Pep Guardiola surprised everyone with his starting XI as Raheem Sterling started as a striker alongside Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva, while their midfield featured new signing Rodri.

Jurgen Klopp on the other hand went with his tried and trusted midfield three of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum. Divock Origi, meanwhile, started out of position on the left.

New signing Rodri (L) started for Manchester City

The match was played with a lot of intensity, and both teams had their chances. Sterling opened the scoring for City before Joel Matip equalized, and City eventually won 5-4 on penalties.

However, Liverpool would rue their missed opportunity to grab silverware so early in the season. Here, we take a look at the three tactics from Klopp that cost Liverpool the game:

#3 Lack of cohesive pressing early on in the game

Liverpool v Man City - FA Community Shield

At the start of the game Liverpool were affording City a lot of time on the ball, who made full use of that. Rodri was dictating the play from the middle and so were David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne.

Klopp's team is known for its direct pressing but for some reason, in the first 30 minutes of the game, the Reds weren't pressing as a unit and City were cutting them open at will.

If not for some good saves from Alisson Becker and the lack of potency shown by City in front of goal, the Premier League defending champions would have run away with the game.

The pressing improved drastically in the second half, but the damage was done early on.

