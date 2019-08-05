×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FA Coummunity Shield: Five men who were brilliant for City in thrilling win

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
543   //    05 Aug 2019, 01:07 IST

Raheem Sterling helped City win the FA Community Shield.
Raheem Sterling helped City win the FA Community Shield.

Manchester City and Liverpool marked the start of the football season with a blockbuster clash in the FA Community Shield on Sunday. Last season, these two clubs had gifted football fans a roller-coaster ride throughout the year, ensuring that the Premier League was decided only on the final day of the season.

The Community Shield is generally played between the Premier League Champion and the F. A. Cup winner at the start of the new season, but because Manchester City won the domestic treble, Premier League runners-up Liverpool lined up to face them on the night. The two teams had contrasting fortunes in the pre-season, however, this was the first competitive game of the season for both sides and both managers tried to name their best possible eleven for the night.

Pep Guardiola started with Claudio Bravo in goal, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Oleksandr Zinchenko as the back four. He put new signing Rodrigo Hernandez in the holding role and stationed David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne either side of the Spaniard. The front three consisted of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

Jurgen Klopp continued with Alisson Becker in goal, and set up a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson. In the midfield, Klopp opted for Georgino Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson alongside Fabinho, while up front, Divock Origi partnered Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in attack.

Manchester City started the game very well and were soon in front when Sterling scored in the 12th minute. The first half ended 1-0, with the Premier League Champions very much in control of the game. However, Liverpool were the better side in the second half and equalized through Joel Matip in the 77h minute. The game ultimately went to penalties, which City won 5-4.

Pep Guardiola started the new season on a high and he will be extremely pleased with the performance of these five men, who were brilliant against Liverpool.

#5 Rodrigo Hernandez


Rodrigo Hernandez looked sharp against Liverpool
Rodrigo Hernandez looked sharp against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola bought Rodrigo Hernandez this summer as a long time replacement for the aging Fernandinho. While it is almost an impossible task replacing the Brazilian at the heart of the City midfield, it was clear that Guardiola had seen qualities in Hernandez that are well suited for the role.

The Spaniard is extremely comfortable on the ball and looked very relaxed in the field. Even under intense pressure from the opposition, Hernandez was extremely decisive with his passing and decision-making. He helped City take control of the game and dictated the tempo of the game with ease. Hernandez regularly slotted between the City defense to help out his back line. Even though his effectiveness died down in the second half, Rodri showed that he could turn out to be an absolute bargain for City.


Pep Guardiola will be a pleased man.
Pep Guardiola will be a pleased man.
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City Raheem Sterling Claudio Bravo Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
FA Community Shield: Three talking points from Manchester City 6(1)-5(1) Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City: 3 Talking Points after Manchester City's community shield win on penalties
RELATED STORY
FA Community Shield 2019: Liverpool v Manchester City - Predicted XI, Team News and More
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City predicted lineups: FA Community Shield 2019, Manchester City predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more
RELATED STORY
Man City all in for the Champions League? Too risky, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
FA Community Shield 2019, Liverpool vs Manchester City: 3 Key battles to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
Community Shield 2019: Manchester City's Predicted XI against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
3 signings Manchester City should make this summer
RELATED STORY
Title race not just between Manchester City and Liverpool – Henderson
RELATED STORY
FA Community Shield: City, Liverpool look to pick up from where they left off
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us