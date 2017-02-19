FA Cup 2016/17: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Chelsea, 5 talking points

A high-tempo competition that Chelsea went on to win comfortably

Diego Costa’s goal sent Chelsea through to the quarter-final of the FA Cup

Chelsea left their expected victory a little late when they took on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round FA Cup game on Saturday. Their slow start could have resulted in an upset especially since the hosts had knocked Liverpool out of the competition in the previous round. However, a miracle was not forthcoming for Paul Lambert’s side in spite of their promising start.

Both managers made extensive changes to their side, as is the custom in this competition. While Lambert made five changes from the team that played in their defeat against Wigan Athletic, Antonio Conte made seven changes to the starting XI that drew with Burnley in the Premier League last weekend.

After a competitive first half that saw the Wolves hold their own quite remarkably, the side finally gave in to Pedro’s headed goal in the second half. Their place in the final eight of the competition was sealed when Diego Costa scored a second a minute before the end of regulation time.

In what was a highly competitive and fast-paced game, here’s a look at the five major talking points:

#1 A poor showing from Hazard

Eden Hazard had a performance to forget against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Antonio Conte named a strong forward line against Wolves with Eden Hazard being one of the most notable inclusions in Chelsea’s FA Cup side. However, the Belgian was far from his best against a side that he should have been able to tear to shreds. In contrast to some of his previous performances this season, the winger was a subdued figure on the pitch as he had very little effect on the game.

For someone who is supposedly having a good season, the 26-year-old was far from his best as he struggled to make his mark with some very poor ball distribution in the first half. Even though he was quick on the counter, Hazard made very little of those opportunities count as he followed them up with weak passes and poor ball control.

His form improved marginally after the break as he began to influence the game a little more but it was hardly a performance he or the Chelsea faithful will want to remember. Kept in check by Conor Coady, a makeshift right-back for the Wolves, the only time the former Lille player got the better of him was in the opening minutes of the second half.