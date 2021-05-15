The FA Cup final will be a defining moment in Brendan Rodgers’ managerial career

Leicester City are currently on their most productive run since winning the Premier League in the 2015/16 season. Many of the players who contributed to that fairytale triumph have moved on, but Jamie Vardy is leading a new guard towards another wonderful achievement.

Under Brendan Rodgers, the Foxes have become competitive again and are in the top half of the table once again.

Currently sitting in third, Leicester City are on course to qualify for the Champions League. That, coupled with the fact that they’re in the FA Cup final, highlights the level of progress the team have made under Brendan Rodgers.

The Emirates FA Cup: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐨 𝐅𝐚𝐫...



Come on, Leicester! 🦊👊#FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/eFd7ABgUAK — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2021

A chance for a trophy

Leicester City have never won the FA Cup in their 137-year history. The club has, however, reached the final of the competition four times in the past. This makes them slight underdogs going into Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Blues are currently flying high under Thomas Tuchel and are a difficult side to play against. However, Leicester have also proven that they are now among the big boys. With a trophy on offer, the Foxes must go all out to make it count.

Brendan Rodgers’ side defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the semi-final of the FA Cup, in a game in which they largely dominated the Red Devils. Chelsea may be a different opponent but the Foxes have everything it takes to win the game and end their quest for a trophy.

"A really special game to look forward to." ✨



Brendan Rodgers' preview of the #FACupFinal, brought to you by @FootballManager 💻 pic.twitter.com/3k1bPTVODV — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 14, 2021

Brendan Rodgers on the verge of managerial greatness

When Leicester City appointed Brendan Rodgers as manager, very few predicted the Northern Irishman having such an impact on the team within a short period of time. He left the glamour and attractiveness of managing Scottish giants Celtic, where he won virtually all domestic trophies, to move to the King Power Stadium.

However, the 48-year-old is on the verge of achieving something special with the Foxes. He has completely transformed the fortunes of the club and has made them competitive again.

“We would love to continue growing and be the people’s club,” Brendan Rodgers said ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, as quoted by The Sun.“We want to be the club other supporters around the country look at and hope that their club can ‘do a Leicester'."

"People will look at Chelsea versus Leicester and they will see us as the underdog. And, in most walks of life, everyone likes to see the underdog do well. The story here since winning the title has been one that has gone around the world. What we have tried to do here is build our own map and make the club sustainable," added Brendan Rodgers.

More than just making Leicester a sustainable club, Rodgers has also massively improved his own stock. Once branded a failure of a manager at Liverpool, he is now on the brink of winning the FA Cup.

This is the defining moment in Rodgers’ burgeoning career and he will cement his place as a modern managerial great if he leads Leicester to FA Cup glory.