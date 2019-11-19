FA panel failed to reach unanimous verdict over Heung-Min Son's overturned red card

According to Sky Sports News, the FA panel failed to reach a unanimous verdict over their decision to overturn Son-Heung Min's red card. The Spurs attacker was given marching orders after his tackle resulted in a horror injury to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes.

The Spanish midfielder suffered a horrific broken leg and had to be stretchered off the pitch, as he clattered into Serge Aurier after Son's challenge from the back.

In the wake of Gomes' unfortunate injury, the Tottenham Hotspur attacker was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson, a decision that was later appealed and overturned retrospectively.

FA's Independent Regulatory Commission voted two to one to overturn the South Korean's sending off and although his ban was overturned, it was a rare instance where the FA failed to reach a unanimous decision.

Having described the situation as a "very challenging case", it has been revealed that the Independent Commission controversially disregarded the grave nature of Gomes' injury before making their decision.

"Having viewed the available footage of the incident on numerous occasions and in great detail, the regulatory commission agreed by majority decision that the referee had erred in his interpretation of the incident."

Gomes is expected to make a full recovery after successfully undergoing surgery and the Everton midfielder could return before the season concludes, provided there are no setbacks once he steps up his rehabilitation with the club's medical staff.