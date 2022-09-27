 Fabrizio Romano claims Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed move to Manchester City failed to go through due to 2 reasons before Manchester United made their interest known

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed move to Manchester City collapsed due to two crucial factors last summer. First, there were issues regarding his agent Jorge Mendes, and second, the Manchester City board was not 100% onboard with the transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Serie A giants Juventus last summer, re-signing for Manchester United for an initial £12.8 million fee. Before reuniting with the Red Devils, Ronaldo was linked with rivals Manchester City, who had failed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Romano, Juventus were happy to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to City, but the move ultimately fell apart due to Mendes and City’s unconvinced board. Romano wrote for Caught Offside (via Football365):

“With the Manchester Derby coming up this weekend, I thought it was worth looking back at some players who could’ve been going into Sunday’s game representing the other half of Manchester.

“As you’ll remember last summer, there were talks over a surprise move for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Manchester City. Still, it was never 100% approved by the board or by the technical staff at City. There were also some issues at Ronaldo’s end with his agent Jorge Mendes, so the deal collapsed, even though Juventus were happy to accept the move.”

Romano concluded by saying:

“In the end, United appeared on the scene and Ronaldo was happy to join them as soon as their interest became apparent.”

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed an impressive spell at Manchester United in the 2021-22 season, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions to emerge as their leading scorer. He, however, has struggled to find his footing this term, scoring only once in eight appearances (three starts) for United across competitions.

Manchester United were rejected by Erling Haaland

As revealed by Romano, the Red Devils tried to sign Norwegian sharpshooter Erling Haaland while he was plying his trade at Red Bull Salzburg. Then-coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempted to convince him to come, but the player chose Borussia Dortmund instead.

Romano said:

“One of the most in-form players in Europe this season, City’s summer signing Erling Haaland was close to joining Manchester United when he was at Red Bull Salzburg.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried to persuade him but he wanted to proceed with Borussia Dortmund as the perfect step in his career despite also having proposals from United and Juventus.”

Haaland, who joined City in July, has emerged as the most in-form striker in the Premier League this season, scoring 11 goals and claiming an assist in only seven league games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far