Fabrizio Romano explains why Real Madrid’s move for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has hit a snag

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Real Madrid's reported pursuit of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz. The German forward has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid, who recently bid adieu to Karim Benzema, will be keen to sign a new forward this summer. Chelsea are also reportedly eager to sell their underperforming forward in order to balance their books. However, the Blues reportedly want €60m plus add-ons, which Madrid consider to be too much.

As per Romano, Chelsea's asking price has drawn a halt to negotiations, making the situation complicated. Havertz joined the Blues in 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of £62m which could potentially go up to £71m. He has registered 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 games for the Blues.

At 23, however, he has the potential to improve exponentially in the future. Havertz's current contract at the club runs until 2025. Madrid will be keen to drive down the price in case they decide to proceed with the negotiations for the German attacker.

Chelsea and Real Madrid will both attempt to sign a new forward this summer

Real Madrid parting ways with Karim Benzema has left the Los Blancos short-handed in attack. They will need to bring in a new forward, ideally, one young player, who can stay at the club for years to come.

Benzema formed a lethal partnership in attack with Vinicius Junior and Real will want to bring in a forward with a similar profile to further hone the Brazilian's development in the coming years.

As for Chelsea, the Blues failed as a collective last season. Despite having the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling, to name a few, in attack, Chelsea failed to score goals regularly.

They finished the league season with 38 goals in 38 games, their poorest return since the beginning of the Roman Abramovich era. They will look to bolster their frontline and are reportedly close to announcing the signing of Christopher Nkunku as their newest attacking recruit.

