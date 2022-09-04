Fabrizio Romano explains why Arsenal failed to complete 2 signings before transfer deadline

The summer transfer window concluded on September 1st, and despite being linked with multiple midfielders, Arsenal failed to add to their midfield options.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has now weighed in on why the Gunners could not land either Youri Tielemans or Douglaz Luiz, two options they were seriously exploring.

As things stand, the north London side are short of options in midfield, with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both sidelined due to injuries. Mikel Arteta could utilize Oleksandr Zinchenko as a midfielder, but with Arsenal competing in four competitions this season, their squad depth is not ideal.

The Gunners faithful will be particularly curious about why their club chose not to sign Leicester City's Tielemans, who was himself willing to move to the Emirates. Romano claimed that the Foxes were inflexible about the Belgium international's asking price and the north London side found it unreasonable to spend so much on him.

In his Caught Offside column, he wrote:

“Youri Tielemans was always an option but Arsenal didn’t want to spend £35m on a player who would be out of contract in a few months, that’s why it was never close. Arsenal only sign players when they’re 100% convinced, but, in my opinion, Tielemans was the perfect player for Arteta."

On deadline day, the north London club pushed hard to land Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, who would have been a capable cover for Thomas Partey. He would most likely have slotted in above Elneny in the pecking order.

However, the West Midlands club considers the Brazilian a significant part of their project and declined all the offers the Gunners made on the final day.

On the matter of Luiz, Romano said:

“Arsenal tried three times to sign Douglas Luiz on deadline day, but he was untouchable for Aston Villa and remained so until the last minute. They finally said no to an offer worth £25m plus add-ons – they wanted to keep the player, but he will be out of contract next summer and the feeling is that top clubs could come in for him again in January, or when he’s a free agent.”

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Pedro Neto

Youri Tielemans

Douglas Luiz

Lucas Paqueta

Mykhaylo Mudryk

Yeremy Pino



Was there anyone else that you thought the Gunners were close to signing? 🤔



#AFC #Arsenal A brief list of players Arsenal 'almost' signed this summer:Pedro NetoYouri TielemansDouglas LuizLucas PaquetaMykhaylo MudrykYeremy PinoWas there anyone else that you thought the Gunners were close to signing? 🤔 A brief list of players Arsenal 'almost' signed this summer:🇵🇹 Pedro Neto🇧🇪 Youri Tielemans🇧🇷 Douglas Luiz🇧🇷 Lucas Paqueta🇺🇦 Mykhaylo Mudryk🇪🇸 Yeremy PinoWas there anyone else that you thought the Gunners were close to signing? 🤔#AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/hts0giST7l

The Gunners have made it known that they admire both midfielders and would want them to come to the Emirates. Things will become interesting when both players become free agents and hence able to sign pre-contracts or move wherever they wish to.

Manchester United legend admits taking points off Arsenal will be tough

The Gunners visit Old Trafford on Sunday, September 4, aiming to extend their five-match winning streak. Erik ten Hag's side have won their last three games after losing their opening two and look like a much-improved unit. This will arguably be Mikel Arteta's biggest test so far.

Former Red Devils left-back Patrice Evra admits that facing the Gunners will be different for Manchester United than what it used to be in his playing days. The Frenchman told Betfair:

“Arsenal are in great form, they are winning ugly games and that’s what is scaring me. Against Fulham, it wasn’t a good game but they won. Let’s be clear, Arsenal fear Man United, there’s a massive history between the two.”

“I used to call them ‘our babies’, now it’s the other way round and we’re looking more like the babies. This is going to be a tough one and talking with my heart I’ll say United, but anything can happen.”

