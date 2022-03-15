Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Manchester United star's future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the future of Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan is out of contract at the end of the season, having signed a one-year extension with Manchester United at the end of last season.

He has been in and out of the Red Devils team this season due to injury issues and his future has been under immense speculation.

Romano has given confirmation that the former PSG striker will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Romano tweeted:

"Edinson Cavani’s plan for June has not changed and it’s gonna be confirmed soon. He’s set to leave Manchester United as free agent, looking for a new experience."

He continued,

"La Liga will be his priority - while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



La Liga will be his priority - while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way. Edinson Cavani’s plan for June has not changed and it’s gonna be confirmed soon. He’s set to leave Manchester United as free agent, looking for a new experienceLa Liga will be his priority - while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way. Edinson Cavani’s plan for June has not changed and it’s gonna be confirmed soon. He’s set to leave Manchester United as free agent, looking for a new experience 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFCLa Liga will be his priority - while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way. https://t.co/eOIe10MIE3

The 35-year-old is not short of suitors, having been tracked by La Liga giants Barcelona since last summer.

However, a move to the Nou Camp seems unlikely with manager Xavi chasing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The club have also been linked with other, younger strikers.

Boca Juniors could be a potential destination for the former Napoli hitman.

The Sun reported that Cavani had turned down an approach from the Argentine club as he desired a move to Barcelona.

But with Barca potentially looking elsewhere having signed Pierre Emerick-Aubemyang in January, the door may reopen for Boca to come back in for the striker.

Has Edinson Cavani been a success for Manchester United?

When the Red Devils announced the free signing of Cavani's in October 2020 many fans bemoaned the deal.

But Cavani became a fan favorite during his first season at the club. His professionalism and positive attitude were loved by Old Trafford faithful.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about the impact the Uruagayan has had at the club.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Solskjaer on Cavani: "I wasn't in doubt that he could handle that no.7 shirt. He's so meticulous and professional with his habits, everything about him shows why he's had the career he's had and, at the age he's now, he's still one of the fittest players we've got.” [mu] #mufc Solskjaer on Cavani: "I wasn't in doubt that he could handle that no.7 shirt. He's so meticulous and professional with his habits, everything about him shows why he's had the career he's had and, at the age he's now, he's still one of the fittest players we've got.” [mu] #mufc

Cavani would end his debut season with the Manchester United with 17 goals and six assists in 39 appearances.

With his contract up in the summer, the forward was considering his options but Solskjaer was keen for the striker to remain at the club.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "He has got a few years left in him..."



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't see why Edinson Cavani can't extend his stay at Manchester United "He has got a few years left in him..."Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't see why Edinson Cavani can't extend his stay at Manchester United https://t.co/Sv8lvIe5eg

Cavani would sign a new one-year contract and remain at the club, but his season has been in contrast to his impressive debut.

Appearances have been sporadic down to injuries and other issues. He has appeared sixteen times, scoring twice and assisting one goal.

Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick has on occasion hinted that the striker is unwilling to contribute to the side and it now seems a departure will suit all parties.

Edited by S Chowdhury