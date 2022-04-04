Fact check: Best stats from this weekend's (2-3 April) European footballing action

Another weekend of European footballing action is done and dusted, and has given us plenty of stats to process. With major European teams back in action for the midweek European games, this was a perfect opportunity for many European giants to get some good game time after the international break.

In England, both Manchester City and Liverpool ran out winners comfortably. They kept the title race in the balance before their showdown next weekend, which is increasingly becoming a potential title decider.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were pummeled byBrentford at home while Manchester United were held to yet another frustrating draw in their pursuit of a top-four finish. With Spurs breaking into the top four and Arsenal getting ready to use the games in hand, United are in a spot of bother right now.

In Spain, Real Madrid managed to get their title charge back on track with an unconvincing yet crucial win over Celta Vigo.

In contrasting fashion, Barcelona broke Sevilla's resistance and registered a vital win to consolidate their hold on the second spot. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid too, won their game and strengthened their grip on the final Champions League spot.

In Germany, Bayern registered a comprehensive win over Freiburg. In contrast, Dortmund wasweret to the sword by red-hot RB Leipzig, thereby almost crushing Dortmund's hopes of the league title this season.

In Italy, Inter Milan completed the double against Juventus despite an unconvincing performance, helping them still remain in the title race. Meanwhile, Napoli beat Atalanta and remained within touching distance of Milan, who are yet to play their game till now.

In France, PSG steamrolled past Lorient and put the disappointing defeat to Monaco behind them in some style, with the famed trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all scoring in a single game for the first time ever.

So, without further ado, here are the best stats from this weekend's footballing action:

Best Stats from this weekend's European Footballing action (league-wise)

Premier League

Liverpool have won their 10th successive game in the Premier League. Consequently, they have become only the second-ever side to go on such runs five times after Man city. Terrific stats indeed!

Brentford have beaten Chelsea for only the first time in their last nine games, with that win coming in February 1939!

This season, Manchester City have not dropped a point from a winning position in the Premier League. No other side has ever gone through a Premier League season without dropping points while ahead in a game.

Spurs have accumulated 14 points from losing positions in the Premier League, the most by any side this season.

Manchester United have failed to beat Leicester in their last four meetings after winning seven of the previous eight.

LaLiga

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 19 home league games against Sevilla in LaLiga, a run that stretches back to December 2002.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 14 league appearances (D4 W10), currently the longest such run in Europe's top five leagues.

Atletico Madrid have now won their last six LaLiga games on the trot, after a dismal run that saw them winning only three of their previous 10 games.

Real Madrid received three spot-kicks against Celta Vigo this weekend. As a result, they became only the second-ever away side (after Real Valladolid in 1996) to have received three penalties in the same game.

Bundesliga

Despite winning, there are some nervy stats for Bayern. The Bavarians have failed to keep a clean sheet against Freiburg in their last eight games. Against no other side in Bundesliga have Bayern failed to keep a clean sheet in these many games.

On the other hand, these stats will cheer Bayern fans up. The Bundesliga leaders have scored 85 goals in 28 games this season! This is more than any other side in Bundesliga's history.

Also, since a 0-0 draw against Leipzig last season, Bayern have scored in 75 consecutive Bundesliga games!

Stats to remember for Christopher Nkunku. He is now the only player in Bundesliga this season to register double-digit numbers in goals and assists.

Serie A

Napoli have taken the most penalties in Europe's top five leagues this season (11).

Inter have reignited their hopes for the second consecutive Scudetto by beating Juventus at the Allianz stadium. By doing so, they have won their first away game in Serie A this season in 2022.

Juventus have picked the fewest points in matches against the top four teams in the current standings. Inter and Milan have picked up nine, while Napoli have picked up eight points in those matches.

Inter have remained unbeaten against Juventus in a single season for the first time since 2008-09.

Kylian Mbappe was involved in five goals against Lorient (2 goals, 3 assists) for the first time in his club career.

In 15 games played together, this was the first time the famed trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all scored in a single game.

Stats: WhoScored & Wikipedia

