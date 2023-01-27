Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez get married in Saudi Arabia? Viral image explained

An image circulating on social media that led to rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have gotten married has been found to be fake.

Cristiano Ronaldo started dating Georgina Rodriguez after ending his five-year relationship with Irina Shayk in January 2015. The pair have been together since meeting around seven years ago.

Georgina, a sales assistant turned model, is now the mother to two of the Al Nassr superstar's children. She first gave birth to a daughter in November 2017 and then had a pair of twins last year, although the male child died during childbirth.

Despite being together for seven years and having two children together, Ronaldo and Georgina have not yet gotten married. However, it was recently claimed that the couple tied the knot in Saudi Arabia after a picture went viral on social media.

The image in question shows Ronaldo and Georgina kissing each other after what appears to be a wedding ceremony. The photograph even got fans of the Portuguese icon excited.

Edited image of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (left). [Credit: Khaleej Times]

However, it has now emerged that reports that the pair have gotten officially married are wide of the mark. The picture that has been circulating online is in fact an edited image from pop star Ariana Grande and her partner Dalton Gomez's wedding.

As of January 2023, there has been no official confirmation that Ronaldo and Georgina have gotten married. It remains to be seen if the pair have plans to tie the knot in the near future.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez can live together in Saudi Arabia despite not being married

Cristiano Ronaldo embarked on a new adventure last month as he joined Al Nassr on a free transfer. He committed his future to the Saudi Arabian club until 2025 and became the highest-paid footballer in the world in the process.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also took Georgina Rodriguez and their children with him to the Middle East. However, there were concerns about whether the couple could live together.

It is worth noting that the laws in Saudi Arabia prevent unmarried couples from living under the same roof. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, though, have reportedly been allowed to cohabit.

Georgina has seemingly been enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia, while Ronaldo finds his footing with Al Nassr. The forward made his debut for Al-Aalami in their 1-0 win against Ettifaq last weekend.

The 37-year-old also featured in Al Nassr's Saudi Super Cup clash against Al-Ittihad on Thursday, January 26. However, he could not prevent his team from suffering a 3-1 defeat.

