Famalicao vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21

Famalicao are set to host Benfica at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Friday in their opening Primeira Liga fixture.

This is the first match of the season for both clubs. Famalicao last played a league game in July, when they drew 3-3 with Maritimo in an entertaining encounter. Zainadine Junior, Rene Santos and Erivaldo scored the goals for Maritimo, while Fabio Martins, Roderick Miranda and Ruben Lameiras were the goalscorers for Famalicao.

Both teams had two players sent off late in the second half. Getterson and Jefferson Pessanha were shown red cards for Maritimo, while Fabio Martins and Racine Coly suffered the same fate for Famalicao.

Benfica, on the other hand, beat Sporting CP 2-1 in July. Goals from Haris Seferovic and Carlos Vinicius secured the win for Benfica, with Andraz Sporar scoring the Sporting's only goal.

Famalicao vs Benfica Head-to-Head

In four previous encounters between the two sides, Benfica hold the clear advantage. They have won two games and drawn the other two.

🗓️ Our 2020/2021 Liga NOS fixtures in one place, all for you.#WeAreBenfica pic.twitter.com/vb0XBc8SoA — SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) August 28, 2020

Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw. Portugal international Pizzi scored for Benfica, only for Goncalo Rodrigues to score a late equaliser for Famalicao.

Famalicao form guide in the Primeira Liga: yet to play

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: yet to play

Famalicao vs Benfica Team News

Famalicao have no known injury issues, and manager Joao Pedro Sousa is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Jorge Jesus has returned as the Benfica manager, and some big names have arrived. Defender Jan Vertonghen, midfielder Everton Cebolinha and forward Luca Waldschmidt could all potentially make their league debuts in this encounter. There are no known injury worries.

Benfica announce Vertonghen, Everton and Waldschmidt.



Underwhelming announcement to say the least but three fantastic signings for Jorge Jesus’ men. https://t.co/Xk9nCmPT8t — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) August 14, 2020

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Famalicao vs Benfica Predicted XI

Famalicao Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Zlobin, Dani Morer, Srdan Babic, Patrick William, Calvin Verdonk, Gustavo Assuncao, Bruno Jordao, Andrija Lukovic, Carlos Valenzuela, Anderson Silva, Walterson Silva

Benfica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Andre Almeida, Ruben Dias, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Gabriel Appelt, Pedrinho, Pizzi, Luca Waldschmidt, Everton Cebolinha

Famalicao vs Benfica Prediction

Famalicao enjoyed a good campaign last season, finishing sixth in the league. Some new players have arrived, with the previous season's loan signings having departed. Striker Anderson Silva has been a constant presence since joining the club in 2017, and the 22-year-old looks likely to lead the line for his side.

Benfica, on the other hand, have been busy in the transfer market. In Belgium international Jan Vertonghen they have an experienced defender, while the likes of Everton Cebolinha and Luca Waldschmidt have already debuted for their national teams and add some much-needed youth and energy to their attack.

Benfica are likely to be too strong for Famalicao in this opening encounter, and an away win by a two-goal margin seems a likely outcome.

Prediction: Famalicao 0-2 Benfica

