Famalicao vs FC Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021

FC Porto take a trip to the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Sunday to take on Famalicao in game week two of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-0 defeat against Pacos de Ferreira, while the visitors claimed a 2-0 victory over Belenenses.

Famalicao kicked off their season in fine fashion as they picked up consecutive victories over Feiremse and Estoril Praia in the first two rounds of the Taca de Liga qualifiers.

However, they were denied a dream start to their domestic league campaign as they suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Pacos de Ferreira.

After an uneventful first half, Pacos de Ferreira heaped on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded with goals from Lucas Silva and Nuno Santos.

Despite the defeat, manager Ivo Vieira will feel confident in his squad this season following their fine pre-season where they picked up three wins from five outings.

Meanwhile, FC Porto opened their charge for a 30th Primeira Liga title with a 2-0 victory over Belenenses last time out.

The Dragons were utterly dominant from start to finish and goals from Toni Martinez and Luis Diaz were enough to cap off a brilliant team performance.

Porto are unbeaten in their last six outings across all competitions, dating back to their 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Head coach Sérgio Conceição will charge his side to keep the juggernaut rolling as they look to unseat reigning champions Sporting Lisbon.

Famalicao vs Porto Head-To-Head

Sunday’s game will be the sixth encounter between the two sides. Porto have been the slightly superior side in their previous five meetings, claiming three wins. Famailcao have picked up two victories.

Famalicao Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

FC Porto Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Famalicao vs FC Porto Team News

Famalicao

Spanish midfielder Iván Jaime is the only known concern for the hosts after missing the trip to Pacos de Ferreira with a slight injury. Forward Heriberto Tavares is a long-term absentee and remains sidelined for the game.

Injured: Heriberto Tavares

Doubtful: Iván Jaime

Suspended: None

FC Porto

Porto will be without the services of Japanese forward Shoya Nakajima, who has been sidelined since February through injury.

Injured: Shoya Nakajima

Suspended: None

Famalicao vs Porto Predicted XI

Famalicao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luiz Lúcio Reis Júnior; Diogo Figueiras, Riccieli, Dylan Batubinsika, Rúben Lima; David Tavares, Gustavo Assunção; Geovani, João Neto, Ivo Rodrigues; Bruno Rodrigues

Porto Predicted XI(4-4-2): Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wilson Manafá; Otávio, Sérgio Oliveira, Bruno Costa, Pepê; Toni Martínez, Mehdi Taremi

Famalicao vs Porto Prediction

Famalicao have held their own against Porto in past encounters despite being one of the most inexperienced sides in the Portuguese top-flight. However, Porto head into the game in superb form and have picked up 11 wins and two draws from their last 14 outings across all competitions. We predict the visitors will claim all three points and maintain this impressive run of games.

Prediction: Famalicao 1-2 Porto

