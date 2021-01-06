Famalicao vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Famalicao host reigning champions Porto in their upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture at the Municipal Stadium Famalicao on Saturday night.

Porto extended their winning streak across all competitions to eight games with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Moreirense in their last game. Meanwhile, hosts Famalicao kicked off 2021 with a 1-0 away loss at Tondela.

After 12 games, Porto are second in the standings, four points behind leaders Sporting. On the other hand, Famalicao are struggling in 14th place with 11 points.

Famalicao vs Porto Head-to-Head

The hosts have squared off against the Porto giants 11 times in the past. With six wins in the fixture, The Dragões have been victorious in more than 50% of their meetings with Famalicenses.

Famalicao have just three wins to their name in this fixture, with two other encounters ending in draws.

The last time these sides met at Saturday's venue, the hosts recorded an important 2-1 win in the 2019-20 campaign.

Famalicao form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Porto form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Famalicao vs Porto Team News

Famalicao

Famalicao manager João Pedro Sousa will be without the injured Calvin Verdonk and Marcello Trotta in this crucial fixture.

The club has managed to secure the services of Wolverhampton Wanderers wing-back Ruben Vinagre. The Portuguese international is on loan for the rest of the season.

Injuries: Calvin Verdonk, Marcello Trotta

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Porto

Pepe did not participate in FC Porto's latest training session.

For Porto manager Sérgio Conceição, there are some familiar names on the treatment table. The trio of Ivan Marcano, Pepe and Mouhamed Mbaye will miss this fixture.

Injuries: Ivan Marcano, Pepe, Mouhamed Mbaye

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Famalicao vs Porto Predicted XI

Famalicao Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vaná; Gil Dias, Srdan Babic, Diogo Queirós, Rubenn Vinagre; Joaquín Pereyra, Gustavo Assunção, Iván Jaime; Carlos Valenzuela; Ruben Lameiras, Jhonata Robert

Porto Predicted XI (4-2-2): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Malang Sarr, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Jesus Corona, Luis Díaz; Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Famalicao vs Porto Prediction

Sergio Oliveira has scored six goals and picked up four assists in 12 games for Porto this season

Famalicao are winless in their last six games across all competitions, having scored just three goals in those games. They've averaged a goal per game across the season but have conceded 20 - the joint-most goals in 12 games so far.

They will likely struggle to contain Porto. The top-scoring champions have recorded 31 goals in just 12 games and have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five outings.

17 - @MehdiTaremi9 scored 17 goals in the Primeira Liga in 2020, the most of any player in the competition this year. Fire. pic.twitter.com/wLk8eDkYhh — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) December 31, 2020

We expect the visitors to record yet another win in the league against Famalicao on Saturday night. The odds of another clean sheet for goalkeeper Augustin Marchesin are also looking good.

Prediction: Famalicao 0-3 Porto