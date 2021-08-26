Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Famalicao host Sporting Lisbon on Saturday with three points on the line on matchday four of the Primeira Liga.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Arouca on Sunday. Joao Bassio and Leandro Silva scored second-half goals to help the hosts secure a comeback victory after Bruno do Nascimento put the visitors ahead in the first half.

Sporting Lisbon picked up a routine 2-0 victory over Belenenses on home turf last weekend. Gancalo Inacio and Joao Palhinha scored in either half to give the Eagles all three points.

That victory helped the defending champions maintain their 100% start to the campaign and they currently lead the way at the summit of the standings.

Famalicao are second from bottom and are one of just two sides who are yet to pick up a point.

Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head

Sporting Lisbon have five wins from their last nine matches against Famalicao. Two previous games ended in draws, while the hosts were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in April when they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw, with Pedro Goncalves and Anderson scoring first-half goals to share the spoils.

Sporting Lisbon are one of only two sides (alongside city rivals Benfica) who have a 100% record in the league this term. Famalicao and Belenenses are the two sides yet to register their first points this season.

Famalicao form guide: L-L-L

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W

Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Famalicao

Herbarto Tavares, Paulo Marcos (thigh) and Pedro Marques are all unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Injuries: Herbarto Tavares, Paulo Marcos, Pedro Marques

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon

The visitors have a clean bill of health heading into this fixture.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Famalicao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luiz Junior (GK); Ruben Lima, Riccieli, Dylan Batubinsika, Diogo Figueiras; Ivan Jaime, Rodrigues Pepe, David Tavares, Bruno Rafael; Ivo Rodrigues, Pablo

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Jovane Cabral

Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Famalicao have looked out-of-sorts this season and this plays to Sporting Lisbon's advantage. The capital side have been rampant and are on course to successfully defend their league crown.

However, the hosts are capable of turning a corner and have proved problematic for Sporting in recent years. Nevertheless, we are predicting the visitors will triumph in a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Famalicao 0-1 Sporting Lisbon

