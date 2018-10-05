×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fans are amused as Carlo Ancelotti went straight to the field to ask for Mo Salah's shirt after Liverpool-Napoli clash

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
690   //    05 Oct 2018, 12:27 IST

Courtesy: Twitter
Courtesy: Twitter

Premier League side Liverpool suffered their second defeat of the season as Italian side Napoli reduced them to a 1-0 defeat in their Champions League group game in Italy on Wednesday.

A lacklustre Merseyside team coupled with a late winner from Lorenzo Insigne was enough to secure the win for the Italian side.

Napoli dominated most of the game at the Stadio San Paolo but could not convert until the last minute as shots from Fabian Ruiz and Arkadiusz Milik were continually saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool showcased a dismal performance, one which saw the side failing to muster a single shot on target in a Champions League game for the first time since 2006.

Jurgen Klopp's front three - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - failed to impress in Italy and the most we saw of the Liverpool attack was a Salah shot which unfortunately went wide.

Even manager Klopp made no excuses for the loss, stating that Liverpool deserved the defeat.

Despite football fans ripping into the Merseyside club for their performance, others caught a brilliant moment between Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after the final whistle was blown.

After the game, it appeared that Ancelotti shook Salah's hand before asking for his shirt.

Obliging to the request, the Egyptian took off his match shirt and handed it over to the Italian manager.


Fans have since pointed out that it is not very often that one sees a manager asking for a player's shirt, stating that it is a great show of respect. Others have pointed out to the fact that Salah remains graceful despite the defeat.


The Egyptian has been under the scanner recently for his sub-par performances and his mini goal drought in the last few games this season. 

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Napoli Football Mohamed Salah Carlo Ancelotti Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Tactical Preview: Napoli vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Napoli beat Liverpool 1-0
RELATED STORY
Napoli vs Liverpool: Match preview, predictions, venue &...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool's probable starting XI...
RELATED STORY
Fans rip into Liverpool as they fail to muster single...
RELATED STORY
Napoli 1-0 Liverpool: Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Fans, UEFA react as Napoli threatens to change venue for...
RELATED STORY
Napoli Vs Liverpool: Hits and Flops | Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Napoli 1-0 Liverpool: Liverpool players' rating
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us