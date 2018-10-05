Fans are amused as Carlo Ancelotti went straight to the field to ask for Mo Salah's shirt after Liverpool-Napoli clash

Premier League side Liverpool suffered their second defeat of the season as Italian side Napoli reduced them to a 1-0 defeat in their Champions League group game in Italy on Wednesday.

A lacklustre Merseyside team coupled with a late winner from Lorenzo Insigne was enough to secure the win for the Italian side.

Napoli dominated most of the game at the Stadio San Paolo but could not convert until the last minute as shots from Fabian Ruiz and Arkadiusz Milik were continually saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool showcased a dismal performance, one which saw the side failing to muster a single shot on target in a Champions League game for the first time since 2006.

Jurgen Klopp's front three - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - failed to impress in Italy and the most we saw of the Liverpool attack was a Salah shot which unfortunately went wide.

Even manager Klopp made no excuses for the loss, stating that Liverpool deserved the defeat.

Despite football fans ripping into the Merseyside club for their performance, others caught a brilliant moment between Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after the final whistle was blown.

After the game, it appeared that Ancelotti shook Salah's hand before asking for his shirt.

Obliging to the request, the Egyptian took off his match shirt and handed it over to the Italian manager.

Fans have since pointed out that it is not very often that one sees a manager asking for a player's shirt, stating that it is a great show of respect. Others have pointed out to the fact that Salah remains graceful despite the defeat.

The Egyptian has been under the scanner recently for his sub-par performances and his mini goal drought in the last few games this season.