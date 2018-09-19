Fans are confused by Mo Salah's reaction to Roberto Firmino's goal in win against PSG
Tuesday saw the first match of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League kicking off and it couldn't have gone any better as fans were treated to a thrilling game which saw Liverpool beat French giants Paris Saint-Germain 3-2.
The Merseyside club opened the bank with first half goals from Daniel Sturridge and James Milner putting the former Champions League finalists in front of the game. However, Paris Saint-Germain quickly caught up as Thomas Meunier fired a volley five minutes before half-time to give his team hopes of equalizing.
The second half saw Jurgen Klopp's men dominating the game but all the possession yielded no results. PSG were given hopes of a win when, with seven minutes remaining, a mistake from Mo Salah in possession gave Neymar the opportunity to help create the equalizer after he flicked the ball to Kylian Mbappe, who hit home for the French side.
PSG's hopes of victory were however squandered after Roberto Firmino scored the winner in the 90th minute.
While the Merseyside victory had much to talk about, what caught the attention of fans was Mohamed Salah's strange reaction to Firmino's last-minute winner.
The Liverpool star gave an underwhelming performance against PSG and his grave mistake at the 83rd minute that led to the opponents' second goal topped off his bleak showing.
The Egyptian was subbed off shortly after the mistake and was replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri.
While the rest of Anfield burst with joy after Firmino's winner, the cameras panned to the Liverpool dug-out only to see Salah hurling his water bottle while sat on the subs bench, an action that seemed to have stemmed from frustration.
Salah's action naturally brought out varying reactions from fans, who took to social media to express their thoughts:
Liverpool will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Southampton.