Fans are confused by Mo Salah's reaction to Roberto Firmino's goal in win against PSG

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 7.34K // 19 Sep 2018, 09:42 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Tuesday saw the first match of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League kicking off and it couldn't have gone any better as fans were treated to a thrilling game which saw Liverpool beat French giants Paris Saint-Germain 3-2.

The Merseyside club opened the bank with first half goals from Daniel Sturridge and James Milner putting the former Champions League finalists in front of the game. However, Paris Saint-Germain quickly caught up as Thomas Meunier fired a volley five minutes before half-time to give his team hopes of equalizing.

The second half saw Jurgen Klopp's men dominating the game but all the possession yielded no results. PSG were given hopes of a win when, with seven minutes remaining, a mistake from Mo Salah in possession gave Neymar the opportunity to help create the equalizer after he flicked the ball to Kylian Mbappe, who hit home for the French side.

PSG's hopes of victory were however squandered after Roberto Firmino scored the winner in the 90th minute.

While the Merseyside victory had much to talk about, what caught the attention of fans was Mohamed Salah's strange reaction to Firmino's last-minute winner.

The Liverpool star gave an underwhelming performance against PSG and his grave mistake at the 83rd minute that led to the opponents' second goal topped off his bleak showing.

The Egyptian was subbed off shortly after the mistake and was replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri.

While the rest of Anfield burst with joy after Firmino's winner, the cameras panned to the Liverpool dug-out only to see Salah hurling his water bottle while sat on the subs bench, an action that seemed to have stemmed from frustration.

Salah's action naturally brought out varying reactions from fans, who took to social media to express their thoughts:

Angry at himself 🤔 — SalaHoliC ✪ (@salah_ballondor) September 18, 2018

Again, he wants to help the team and who knows, of course he's very happy for the team, maybe he is frustrated because he didn't score which btw is a good problem to have. No attacking player who had a season like his should be happy about the performance that he just gave. — Syed (@AbbAreef) September 18, 2018

I don't understand the whole "relief" or "celebratory bottle throw" each to their own, I'd be buzzing jumping up and down — Max (@xDuoMax) September 18, 2018

It really looked like frustration. Probably because taking him off worked. Understandable, doesn’t mean he’s a bad teammate. Def looked like frustration, though. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) September 18, 2018

Tell me why Salah is throwing his dummy out the pram when Firmino scores the winner? Should be jumping in joy! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7odS6eVFIb — Max (@xDuoMax) September 18, 2018

Id understand if he did that when he gets subbed off,but your team legit just scored a late winner regardless of your frustration if u had any love ur team u at the very least clap or smile before going back to sulking — Deppressed United Fan (@LogicalRaj7) September 18, 2018

I Threw My beer, I'm certainly not pissed off, I'm crazy happy — Craig Emery (@CraigEmery6325) September 18, 2018

He probably just ran out of Powerade tbh. — Connor Shady (@cmanshades) September 18, 2018

He saw a spider — Scott Murphy (@Mr_Smurf) September 18, 2018

Jesus. Blatantly ignore the fact his hands are up celebrating 5 seconds before. Snore 😴 — Kyle Wilson (@wilsonlfc9) September 18, 2018

Look at Mo Salah reaction on the bench seeing Firmino score... Fucking embarrassing...



Had that been someone i know this would've been trending labelled as a selfish prick!! #UCL#LIVPSG pic.twitter.com/nFX1ceaoe5 — Mig-L (@M1guelCh1nes) September 18, 2018

In my opinion he's just very frustrated with himself. Nothing to do with Firmino getting the glory. — ÉireSquareEyes (@dcd25) September 18, 2018

Oh come on, I keep reading angry tweets about Salah's reaction to the Firmino goal. Ever stop to think he threw that bottle in relief because he thought he had cost his team the game? #LIVPSG — @j.que_Nkosi (@Jacques_Nkosi) September 18, 2018

Twitter is split between confused and believing it's aggressive relief.

He didn't play well tonight, but he was passing the ball without being selfish. — Mohammad Bayyouk (@mbayyouk) September 18, 2018

Liverpool will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Southampton.