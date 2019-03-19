Fans criticise Kylian Mbappe for refusing to give penalty to Di Maria

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Paris Saint-Germain registered a comfortable 3-1 victory over Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night to move twenty points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

While Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with his 26th goal of the season, it was Angel di Maria's brace that secured the win for the French giants.

The victory also means PSG have not lost to Marseille since November 2011. With the domestic title seemingly in the bag, the league leaders now have the French Cup to conquer.

A few weeks ago, PSG famously crashed out of the Champions League after losing to Manchester United despite having a two-goal first leg lead in the fixture. Subsequently, the stadium on Sunday was filled with fans who voiced their disappointment through placards inked with various slogans.

Speaking after the game, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said (via Goal), "Everyone can feel that this team is united, they are always together, they give everything."

"The team proves that she can react as a champion. The mentality is extraordinary. It's a great win in a big game."

"Di Maria made an outstanding match. He has a lot of responsibilities because we miss a lot of key players. Kylian and he take their responsibilities."

Di Maria's performance was lauded by fans but what caught their attention was Mbappe's refusal to let the Argentine take a penalty in the 94th minute.

When Mbappe was brought down in the opponents' box, Di Maria looked at it as a perfect opportunity to score a hat-trick, but the young Frenchman appeared to exchange words with the former United star and proceeded to take the penalty himself. The shot was ultimately saved by Marseille's substitute goalkeeper, Yohann Pele.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the incident:

Mbappe learning from his childhood hero CR7, by taking the penalty when his teammate Di Maria is on the way to a hattrick. And misses... Bum, karma for being a nice teammate — Jacob Bundgaard (@jacobbn98) March 17, 2019

Mbappe refusing to give Di Maria the penalty who was on a hattrick, just for him to miss it lol I prefer not to speak pic.twitter.com/7lYWX6AKKd — Sue (@suesaura) March 17, 2019

Mbappe refuses to give the pen to Di Maria and then he misses it....🤐 pic.twitter.com/00m40wPRHv — Messy (@funnligue) March 17, 2019

Di Maria on a hat trick and PSG get a pen last minute. Mbappe argues with di Maria and takes the penalty and misses🤦‍♂️ he might be an amazing player but u wouldn’t see Messi or Ronaldo doing that. — Nick (@nicklcfc67) March 17, 2019

Imagine that was neymar not giving dimaria the chance to score the penalty and get a hattrick, would have been subject of discourse for the day, but hey its mbappe lets talk about the weather instead, tsek — teejay (@teejaypumpinn) March 18, 2019

Mbappe is just a wicked fellow... PSG were winning 3-1...Di Maria on two goals while him on one and they got a late penalty, Di Maria begged him to allow him complete his hat trick but Mbappe refused who went ahead to miss it. — Jones Peter (@jonespiro266) March 17, 2019

Mbappe smh Di Maria should be fuming — Nermin (@LongLiveNerko) March 17, 2019

Mbappe taking a pen when DiMaria is on a hat trick, karma when he missed it!! Messi would have handed penalties duties onto whoever was on a hat trick. Didn’t think Mbappe would be like that...poor — Stevie Cunningham (@steviecunn1) March 17, 2019

im very much here for petty mbappe https://t.co/O5eU0U8IVM — osman a. (@ozahmed_) March 18, 2019

Got to question Mbappe there why didn’t he let Di Maria take the penalty for his Hattrick 🙄 it’s not like you don’t score that often #PSGOM #Ligue1 — Conor Terry (@ConorTerry1) March 17, 2019

PSG will return to action after the international break when they face Toulouse on March 30.

