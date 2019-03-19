Fans criticise Kylian Mbappe for refusing to give penalty to Di Maria
Paris Saint-Germain registered a comfortable 3-1 victory over Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night to move twenty points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.
While Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with his 26th goal of the season, it was Angel di Maria's brace that secured the win for the French giants.
The victory also means PSG have not lost to Marseille since November 2011. With the domestic title seemingly in the bag, the league leaders now have the French Cup to conquer.
A few weeks ago, PSG famously crashed out of the Champions League after losing to Manchester United despite having a two-goal first leg lead in the fixture. Subsequently, the stadium on Sunday was filled with fans who voiced their disappointment through placards inked with various slogans.
Speaking after the game, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said (via Goal), "Everyone can feel that this team is united, they are always together, they give everything."
"The team proves that she can react as a champion. The mentality is extraordinary. It's a great win in a big game."
"Di Maria made an outstanding match. He has a lot of responsibilities because we miss a lot of key players. Kylian and he take their responsibilities."
Di Maria's performance was lauded by fans but what caught their attention was Mbappe's refusal to let the Argentine take a penalty in the 94th minute.
When Mbappe was brought down in the opponents' box, Di Maria looked at it as a perfect opportunity to score a hat-trick, but the young Frenchman appeared to exchange words with the former United star and proceeded to take the penalty himself. The shot was ultimately saved by Marseille's substitute goalkeeper, Yohann Pele.
Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the incident:
PSG will return to action after the international break when they face Toulouse on March 30.