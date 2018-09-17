Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fans outraged at Douglas Costa's violent antics in Juventus-Sassuolo game

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
731   //    17 Sep 2018, 11:45 IST

Courtesy: Twitter
Courtesy: Twitter

The Juventus-Sassuolo game on Sunday was overshadowed by Ronaldo's debut goals for the Italian giants after a three-game goal drought.

The last minutes of the game, however, saw Juventus man Douglas Costa getting sent off after his vile antics towards Federico Di Francesco.

The Brazilian winger struck a poor challenge in stoppage time at the Allianz Stadium. He elbowed and headbutted Federico Di Francesco and then proceeded to spit in the 24-year old's mouth right in front of the referee.

The incident was taken to VAR review following which the referee sent off the former Bayern man.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri addressed the incident after the match saying, "Maybe he was irritated at a foul before, but it doesn't matter, because this absolutely must not happen. The one thing we must avoid doing is falling for provocation."

“We could have scored a third goal, but instead we started to play as individuals."

"We tried to dribble past everyone. This wound up the opposition, who then reacted badly and you get to situations like Douglas Costa."

"It's only right that he is fined, and he certainly will be."

"I was surprised by his reaction. We have suffered a goal, a red card and a suspension which will be long."

Douglas Costa has since apologized for his behaviour on Sunday when he took to Instagram.

The post read, "I want to apologise to all the Juventus fans for this over the top reaction I had during today's game."

"I also apologise to my teammates, who are always by my side, in good and bad times. It was ugly, I am aware of that and I apologise to everyone for that.

"I want to make clear that this isolated conduct has nothing to do with what I've shown throughout my career."

Fans have since noticed that the winger did not apologize to Di Francesco at all but only said sorry to his fans and teammates. They have since taken to social media to address the issue:

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
