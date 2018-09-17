Fans outraged at Douglas Costa's violent antics in Juventus-Sassuolo game

Courtesy: Twitter

The Juventus-Sassuolo game on Sunday was overshadowed by Ronaldo's debut goals for the Italian giants after a three-game goal drought.

The last minutes of the game, however, saw Juventus man Douglas Costa getting sent off after his vile antics towards Federico Di Francesco.

The Brazilian winger struck a poor challenge in stoppage time at the Allianz Stadium. He elbowed and headbutted Federico Di Francesco and then proceeded to spit in the 24-year old's mouth right in front of the referee.

The incident was taken to VAR review following which the referee sent off the former Bayern man.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri addressed the incident after the match saying, "Maybe he was irritated at a foul before, but it doesn't matter, because this absolutely must not happen. The one thing we must avoid doing is falling for provocation."

“We could have scored a third goal, but instead we started to play as individuals."

"We tried to dribble past everyone. This wound up the opposition, who then reacted badly and you get to situations like Douglas Costa."

"It's only right that he is fined, and he certainly will be."

"I was surprised by his reaction. We have suffered a goal, a red card and a suspension which will be long."

Douglas Costa has since apologized for his behaviour on Sunday when he took to Instagram.

The post read, "I want to apologise to all the Juventus fans for this over the top reaction I had during today's game."

"I also apologise to my teammates, who are always by my side, in good and bad times. It was ugly, I am aware of that and I apologise to everyone for that.

"I want to make clear that this isolated conduct has nothing to do with what I've shown throughout my career."

Fans have since noticed that the winger did not apologize to Di Francesco at all but only said sorry to his fans and teammates. They have since taken to social media to address the issue:

First, he elbows him in the face, then he headbutts him, and he finishes it off by spitting in Di Francesco's face. Disgusting behavior by Douglas Costa. Spitting in a player's face is one of the worst things you can do on a football pitch. Deserves a very long ban. pic.twitter.com/qWUy5slROy — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 16, 2018

As much as I love the footballer that he is, this was absolutely disgraceful by Douglas Costa. I'm extremely disappointed and it hurts me to say it, but he deserves a strong punishment because this is just not acceptable in football. — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) September 16, 2018

Douglas Costa should be banned for about 12 years. — Callum Wright (@CallumWright__) September 16, 2018

Douglas Costa’s performance against Sassuolo today. This man is crazy, I have lost a lot of respect for him. This is disgraceful 🤮😷 pic.twitter.com/Z1WMONyUjW — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) September 16, 2018

Use to like Douglas Costa. Now I don’t. Simple. Disgusting actions from him. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) September 16, 2018

Douglas Costa, I choose you pic.twitter.com/V6qV7F2wHA — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 16, 2018

Should rather apologise to the player on whom he spat!! But no!! — Romil Gala (@RomilGala) September 16, 2018

Douglas Costa could’ve gotten two red cards there. Odds are he’ll get a three game ban reduced to two on appeal so he plays v Napoli. Stupid, petulant & totally unnecessary — Adam Digby (@Adz77) September 16, 2018

3-4 match ban? 🤔🤔

Douglas Costa must be taken out of football permanently...😡😡 pic.twitter.com/gfaoeQegF7 — Kuti D.🍙 (@05Danzel) September 16, 2018

Douglas Costa on the phone to Jamie Carragher to see how he can come back from this one. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 16, 2018

Douglas Costa intentionally elbowed, headbutted and spat Di Franscesco in the face all within the added time of the second half this afternoon.



I think I speak for everyone when I say that I hope he gets a long, long suspension after that incredibly disgusting behaviour. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) September 16, 2018