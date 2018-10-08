Fans pay their tributes as John Terry announces retirement from professional football

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Chelsea legend John Terry has announced his retirement from professional football in a statement on Sunday.

The former Chelsea captain posted his statement on Instagram in which he revealed that he has decided to hang up his boots, thanking Chelsea and Aston Villa as well as all his fans for their support throughout his career.

The statement read, "After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing."

"As a 14-year-old, I made my best and biggest decision: to sign for Chelsea Football Club."

"Words will never be enough to show how much everyone at the club means to me, in particular the fans."

"I want to thank my amazing teammates, coaches, managers and backroom staff, who I was honored to work with and learn from. They all guided me on my way to playing 717 games for the club I love, and it was a privilege to serve them as captain."

"I also want to say a huge thank you to Aston Villa for giving me the opportunity to play at such a big club and captain it throughout the 2017/18 season."

"It was a privilege to represent such a renowned football club with great fans."

"I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges ahead."

The 37-year-old had an impressive run at Stamford Bridge, having won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League with the side.

The former Blues captain also won three League Cups and a Europa League.

The Englishman made 717 appearances for the West London outfit and has 78 caps for England under his belt.

Terry left Chelsea in 2017 to join Aston Villa and he spent the entire 2017-18 season with the club. He played his last game for the side in May in a 1-0 Championship defeat to Fulham.

After his exit from Villa Park, he was heavily linked to a move with Spartak Moscow, even having done a medical exam. However, the defender rejected the move saying that it was not right for his family.

Chelsea fans have since flooded social media to post their tributes for their captain and leader.

Captain. Leader. Legend. Thank you for the memories John Terry. 💙#CFC — Shifaan 🐯 (@moshifaan) October 8, 2018

I’m glad I didn’t hear about your heroics, I watched the better and most part of it. John Terry, truly, like no other. Thank you for what you’ve given, enjoy your retirement el capitano. #CaptainLeaderLegend pic.twitter.com/PCoz7ktNXA — Olan Taiwo (@olan_mc) October 8, 2018

And just like that, we will never see Frank Lampard or John Terry play professional football again.



How are we supposed to deal with that? They don’t make them like those two anymore. 😞💙 pic.twitter.com/7QmmJj5byk — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) October 7, 2018

Come back on Twitter to see John Terry has officially retired.



He defined “captain” & his love for Chelsea was so f*cking beautiful. What a career, what a true blue he was.



Thank you, JT. pic.twitter.com/Q1qiQIltxv — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 7, 2018

John Terry was a public enemy in the eyes of the media for a long time.



Others would’ve shyed away. But through all that, he gave his everything and retires as the best defender in Premier League history.



Thank you for you everything legend, enjoy retirement. pic.twitter.com/0T9HyOvkAY — Ayden (@AddictedToCFC) October 7, 2018

John Terry’s Chelsea career by numbers:



717 games

5 FA Cup

5 Premier League

3 League Cup

1 Champions League

1 Europa League

The Greatest I know and it was always a pleasure to see you playing Football 🙏🙏 #CFC pic.twitter.com/YgQNA9u2sF — Arnold Junior (@fabregasholic) October 8, 2018

Class that John Terry thanks Forest for giving him the step up 👏🏻 actually love this #nffc pic.twitter.com/CDeVZDpUIJ — Claire (@LilMissRedDog) October 7, 2018

Also, John Terry retired. He will be remembered as the best defender to grace the premier league and of course the football world pic.twitter.com/FcEDYbJi62 — . Juan (@_edanto) October 8, 2018

Thank you John Terry. Chelsea legend. The greatest of all time. Good luck in your retirement.



See you on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge very soon 💙#CaptainLeaderLegend pic.twitter.com/F2CVdr9eC8 — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) October 7, 2018