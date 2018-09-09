Fans react as Arsenal's Hector Bellerin was forced to delete Twitter account due to homophobic abuse

Rachel Syiemlieh

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Of late, Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been subjected to a lot of online and offline abuse. The Spanish full back had a tough start to the new Premier League campaign after Arsenal faced consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea.

As a result, the 23-year-old received severe criticism not only for his performances but also for his personal lifestyle.

The full back was forced to delete his Twitter account following severe homophobic abuse he received on the platform.

The Spaniard believes that such abusive comments make it “impossible” for Premier League players to come out as gay. In an interview with The Times, the full back said that fans have a certain perception of what a footballer should look like, how they should behave and what they should talk about and he emphasizes that this is a big problem.

In the interview, Bellerin said, “The problem is that people have an idea of what a footballer should look like, how they should behave, what they should talk about."

“It is impossible that anybody could be openly gay in football. Some fans are not ready. When it happened in rugby with the Welsh player [Gareth Thomas], people respected the situation. The fans respected his decision.

“In football, the culture is different. It can be very personal, very nasty, particularly for players from the opposition team.”

“People have called me ‘lesbian’ for growing my hair. There are other kinds of homophobic insults. I have learnt to grow a thick skin but it can affect you. Every now and again, you get a bit of self-doubt.”

“Some of it can get very abusive. Most of the abuse is online, but you hear it in the stadium, too."

The defender added, “You act a little differently and you become a target. There is pressure to conform. This is very dangerous. In life, you should be allowed to express yourself. People are happier like this."

“When I played badly, the stick got [was] crazy. The worst was a year and a half ago. A lot of people say nice things but it is natural to focus on the bad.”

Fans have since reacted to the defender's decision:

Our fans can be absolutely disgusting. I'm sorry @HectorBellerin you went through that. — 🐝 (@bjrogerson) September 7, 2018

I think we all know where the abuse towards Bellerin stemmed from & the groupie flock of sheep of that poisonous platform continue it. Constructive criticism of his on field performance is fine but to dig out what he wears & looks like? Liberty. — Wrighty (@_Wrighty7) September 8, 2018

Fans who abuse players at stadiums (no matter how bad they play or big a mistake they made) shud b banned for life. Imagine is ppl came to ur work place and verbally abused u — Eugene Nadasen (@eugnadasen) September 8, 2018

Another #Arsenal player - Bellerin - saying that players DO get affected negatively by all the hate from Arsenal fans.



Fans should help the team perform better. Abuse makes nobody play better, so basically these fans are helping us lose games. Idiots! — There's my Özil! (@ArsenalANewDawn) September 8, 2018

Players don't play badly or make mistakes deliberately. Abuse doesn't help in makin the player play better. If u don't like a player don't go to the match. U must remember they are human beings with feelings. While they choose wat they see on social media, they can't at stadiums — Eugene Nadasen (@eugnadasen) September 8, 2018

To echo @HectorBellerin comments, this abuse & attack on the lad is so disgusting. Disgraceful at least @AFTVMedia shuld take huge blame for this & that fella @MrDtAFC. They initiated abuse on Hector to another level. No Arsenal fan shuld condone or join in the Bellerin witchHunt — YSL Codo (@Lukaseffen) September 9, 2018

well done #AFC fans you've outdone yourself once again...keep it up 🤬🤬🤬 — Gooner4Life (@anis_ahmad99) September 8, 2018

Reading about Hector Bellerin’s talk of abuse from the stands, not from rival fans, but his supposed fans is plain stupidity. How do you pay hard earned money, defy the elements and get to the ground only to hurl abuse at your very own? — Dr. Mohammed Amali 🇳🇬 (@MoAmali) September 8, 2018

Those Arsenal fans who send dogshit abuse like homophobic slurs against Hector Bellerin are the worst kind. Man rejected Barca to stay with Arsenal, came through our academy, gives his 100% each time he dons the red & white. Really can't stand those cunts. — Alan (@305Gunner) September 7, 2018

Play your game and let your football do the talking. I am sure it must be tuff to preform at the highest level but you are in the right place with the right team#Arsenal — Abe (@abewhy) September 7, 2018

Bellerin has since restored his Twitter account, adding that the abuse will not stop him from expressing himself.