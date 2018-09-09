Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fans react as Arsenal's Hector Bellerin was forced to delete Twitter account due to homophobic abuse 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
2.35K   //    09 Sep 2018, 10:08 IST

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Of late, Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been subjected to a lot of online and offline abuse. The Spanish full back had a tough start to the new Premier League campaign after Arsenal faced consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea.

As a result, the 23-year-old received severe criticism not only for his performances but also for his personal lifestyle.

The full back was forced to delete his Twitter account following severe homophobic abuse he received on the platform.

The Spaniard believes that such abusive comments make it “impossible” for Premier League players to come out as gay. In an interview with The Times, the full back said that fans have a certain perception of what a footballer should look like, how they should behave and what they should talk about and he emphasizes that this is a big problem.

In the interview, Bellerin said, “The problem is that people have an idea of what a footballer should look like, how they should behave, what they should talk about."

“It is impossible that anybody could be openly gay in football. Some fans are not ready. When it happened in rugby with the Welsh player [Gareth Thomas], people respected the situation. The fans respected his decision.

“In football, the culture is different. It can be very personal, very nasty, particularly for players from the opposition team.”

“People have called me ‘lesbian’ for growing my hair. There are other kinds of homophobic insults. I have learnt to grow a thick skin but it can affect you. Every now and again, you get a bit of self-doubt.”

“Some of it can get very abusive. Most of the abuse is online, but you hear it in the stadium, too."

The defender added, “You act a little differently and you become a target. There is pressure to conform. This is very dangerous. In life, you should be allowed to express yourself. People are happier like this."

“When I played badly, the stick got [was] crazy. The worst was a year and a half ago. A lot of people say nice things but it is natural to focus on the bad.”

Fans have since reacted to the defender's decision:


Bellerin has since restored his Twitter account, adding that the abuse will not stop him from expressing himself.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Hector Bellerin
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Arsenal full-back Bellerin unsettled by 'homophobic insults'
RELATED STORY
5 facts you didn't know about Hector Bellerin
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin sought David Haye's vegan advice
RELATED STORY
Bellerin backs Arsenal team-mate Ozil
RELATED STORY
Bellerin rejects 'crazy' transfer rumours
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Arsenal announce Stephan Lichtsteiner
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal lost to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
A new approach to training sessions under Unai Emery as...
RELATED STORY
FPL 2018/19: 5 best players under £6 Million
RELATED STORY
Stunner from Emile Smith Rowe will help Arsenal make...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us