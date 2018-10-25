Fans react as Borussia Dortmund beat Atlético de Madrid 4-0

Akash Kumar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Humor 194 // 25 Oct 2018, 11:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dortmund players celebrating a goal.

In the group stage match of UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Borussia Dortmund defeated Atlético de Madrid in an incredible fashion. They unexpectedly beat Atlético de Madrid 4-0.

Atlético de Madrid Starting XI:-

J. Oblak, Filipe Luis, L. Hernández, D. Godín, Juanfran, Saúl, T. Partey, T. Lemar, Koke, Diego Costa, A. Griezmann

Borussia Dortmund Starting XI:-

R. Bürki, A. Hakimi, D. Zagadou, A. Diallo, Ł. Piszczek, T. Delaney, A. Witsel, J. Bruun Larsen, M. Götze, C. Pulisic, M. Reus

Both teams started the match with a well balanced starting XI. Borussia Dortmund were aggressive since the begging. They tried their best to score a goal to get an early advantage. But all of their efforts were blocked by Atlético de Madrid's defence.

In the 13th minute of the match, Abdou Diallo of Borussia Dortmund was shown the first yellow card of the match for a bad foul. In the 35th minute of the match, Thomas Partey of Atlético de Madrid was shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

In the 38th minute of the match, Axel Witsel scored the first goal of the match. It was Achraf Hakimi who assisted the goal. Both the teams were unable to score any further goals till half time.

In the second half of the match, Atlético de Madrid started playing aggressively to level the score. But they failed to score any goal.

In the 73rd minute of the match, Raphael Guerreiro scored a goal to double the lead. It was again Achraf Hakimi who assisted the goal.

In the 83rd minute of the match, Jadon Sancho tripled the score with a goal. It was again Achraf Hakimi who assisted the goal to complete his hattrick of assists.

6 minutes after this goal, Raphael Guerreiro scored the fourth goal of Borussia Dortmund. Both teams were unable to score any further goals. The score remained 4-0 in Borussia Dortmund's favour.

After this win, Borussia Dortmund only need to win one more match to qualify for the knockout stage. Atlético de Madrid, with two victories in 3 matches, remained no.2 in the group. But they will be under pressure to win the remaining games.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this game:

4 - Atletico de Madrid have suffered their biggest defeat with Diego Simeone as manager in all competitions (4-0 vs Borussia Dortmund). Shock. pic.twitter.com/6tshWybRrF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2018

When you see that Atletico Madrid have lost 4-0 to Dortmund 😳 pic.twitter.com/8gGs06x5Tu — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 24, 2018

🗣 "Atletico Madrid are impossible to break down, they have the best defence in Europe, good luck scoring against them..."



Borussia Dortmund: pic.twitter.com/nF7Fi1v1RA — Goal (@goal) October 24, 2018

Atletico Madrid at Borussia Dortmund pic.twitter.com/iRYHR8bMu9 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 24, 2018

So athletico travelled to Dortmund 4 Nothing.... pic.twitter.com/Uz7BjtSVcz — Zeelee (@IamZeelee) October 24, 2018

No doubt about it now.@BVB are legit. pic.twitter.com/rBVJTiAlfu — Across the Pond (@ATPradio) October 24, 2018

Achraf Hakimi when he saw Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/hsTtuxBNU3 — OMAR 👑 (@Omaaar96) October 24, 2018

When you see that Atletico Madrid have lost 4-0 to Dortmund 😳 pic.twitter.com/IpwbkyKVfj — Football Memes (@FootballMemesCo) October 24, 2018