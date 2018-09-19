Fans react as former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher names Hazard as best Premier League player

Rachel Syiemlieh

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has had a phenomenal start to the new Premier League campaign and has been the subject of several plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

Following his hat-trick in Chelsea's 4-1 win against Cardiff City, new manager Maurizio Sarri heaped praise on the Belgian and called him "the best player in Europe".

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sarri said, "I thought Hazard was one of the best players in Europe, but now I am changing my mind. He is the best. I think [he can challenge for the golden boot]. I have talked with Eden and told him that he can score 40 goals. He has to improve on some things, but he can do it. Does he believe me? If you have seen the match today, you will say yes."

Sarri also added that Hazard should score more goals than he has ever scored by putting his focus on the final third.

"I think Hazard can improve more. I think that he can spend less energy than now at 50 or 60 metres to the opposition's goal."

"When we have the ball in our half and he touches the ball five or six times, it shows he spends a lot of energy and can have more energy in the last 25 metres.

"He can score 30 or 35 goals."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has now had his say on the Belgian and risked the wrath of Reds everywhere when he revealed that he thinks Hazard is the best player in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said, "I think [Eden] Hazard is the best player in the Premier League."

"What I mean by that is De Bruyne and Salah were the best players last season, [but] I'm talking over a four or five-year period if I think 'who's the man?' I do, I think he's fantastic.

"I think he was the best player at the World Cup. I should say that I think he should have won player of the tournament.

"But he's been used really well by the manager.

"The great thing that I love and say about every top attacking player is they can't be bullied, they can't be knocked off the ball.

"Me, as a defender, thinks 'can I get at him? Can I wind him up? Can I do this? Can I do that?'

"No, he's too strong."

Twitter has since reacted to Carragher's comments:

Next time Jamie, qualify the better to far far far far better. They know the truth but will always pretend. Why? #ktbffh — βαmεrεz Gυido™ (@guido1949) September 18, 2018

WTF he wasn’t even the best Belgium player FFS — david shaw (@knockedoffperch) September 18, 2018

Wuh a DELUSION. — ANDREW EDEGHERE (@SUPANATURALSON) September 18, 2018

Carragher knows🔥🔥 Hazard by far the best player in the league https://t.co/JsLC8XFna8 — Matthew Bloom (@MBloomyy) September 18, 2018

Jesus one hat trick and everyone is on his balls again. He can’t lace De Bruyne or David Silvas boots, not even then best player at Chelsea let alone the whole league 🤦‍♂️ — YidArmyAndrew (@YidArmyAndrew) September 17, 2018

Nice to hear that form an EX-Liverpool👍 #CFC pic.twitter.com/Gq2HbZcVHQ — Mark Stevens (@markstevens_cfc) September 18, 2018

Love Carra’s propaganda. Been doing it for a few years now — HH (@hudsonhazard10) September 17, 2018

De bruyne is miles better than hazard who turns up 1 year then the next year he does nothing — andrew wright (@andrewdwright2) September 17, 2018

What Jamie Carragher said about Hazard is true. People only rates De Bruyne and Salah based on last season, little did they know that Hazard has been in the Premier League from 2012/13, and he is the consistent player ever since. — V (@BlueTommorowCFC) September 18, 2018