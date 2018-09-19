Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fans react as former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher names Hazard as best Premier League player 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.67K   //    19 Sep 2018, 16:00 IST

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has had a phenomenal start to the new Premier League campaign and has been the subject of several plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

Following his hat-trick in Chelsea's 4-1 win against Cardiff City, new manager Maurizio Sarri heaped praise on the Belgian and called him "the best player in Europe".

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sarri said, "I thought Hazard was one of the best players in Europe, but now I am changing my mind. He is the best. I think [he can challenge for the golden boot]. I have talked with Eden and told him that he can score 40 goals. He has to improve on some things, but he can do it. Does he believe me? If you have seen the match today, you will say yes."

Sarri also added that Hazard should score more goals than he has ever scored by putting his focus on the final third.

"I think Hazard can improve more. I think that he can spend less energy than now at 50 or 60 metres to the opposition's goal."

"When we have the ball in our half and he touches the ball five or six times, it shows he spends a lot of energy and can have more energy in the last 25 metres.

"He can score 30 or 35 goals."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has now had his say on the Belgian and risked the wrath of Reds everywhere when he revealed that he thinks Hazard is the best player in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said, "I think [Eden] Hazard is the best player in the Premier League."

"What I mean by that is De Bruyne and Salah were the best players last season, [but] I'm talking over a four or five-year period if I think 'who's the man?' I do, I think he's fantastic.

"I think he was the best player at the World Cup. I should say that I think he should have won player of the tournament.

"But he's been used really well by the manager.

"The great thing that I love and say about every top attacking player is they can't be bullied, they can't be knocked off the ball.

"Me, as a defender, thinks 'can I get at him? Can I wind him up? Can I do this? Can I do that?'

"No, he's too strong."

Twitter has since reacted to Carragher's comments:

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
