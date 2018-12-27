Fans react as Hazard brings up a century of goals for Chelsea

Eden Hazard has now scored over 100 goals for Chelsea

Eden Hazard is currently the man of the moment. The Chelsea star has been in imperious form this season and continues to prove why he is the best player in the Premier League.

The Belgium international was once again unstoppable on Wednesday as he scored twice to help Chelsea to a 2-1 win over Watford. The 27-year-old rounded goalkeeper Ben Forster to open the scoring, before winning and converting a penalty in the second half to seal the result.

Since joining the Blues in 2012, Hazard has undoubtedly been the main man at Stamford Bridge and his latest double means he has now scored over 100 goals for the London club.

His first goal against Watford was actually his 100th strike for Chelsea, with his second taking him to 101 goals for the Blues in all competitions. Hazard is also now only the 10th Chelsea player to reach such a milestone.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Blues forward said:

"Scoring 101 goals with this amazing club is something I will never forget, but now I think the fans, the staff, myself, the players, we want more.

"I want to score more for this club and then try to be a legend like [Frank] Lampard, [John]Terry, [Didier] Drogba, I try to do my best. But when we are winning we can enjoy a lot."

He added: "We showed great character against Manchester City after losing to Wolves and today we did the same. We lost three days ago against Leicester and we needed to respond on the pitch and we did well.

"When we can fight together we are a top team so we need to do it more often.”

Meanwhile, Hazard’s latest feat has got the world of Twitter talking, with football fans giving their opinions on the Belgian’s milestone.

Here are some of the best tweets:

OHHH YESSSS EDEN HAZARD CENTURION



INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS, 100 GOALS YOU LEGEND 💙

pic.twitter.com/6lDMFSJghn — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 26, 2018

If you hate Eden Hazard, you hate football pic.twitter.com/cLAYrizUpB — Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) December 26, 2018

Eden Hazard - 100 goals for Chelsea



Club legend pic.twitter.com/VLuyBCeFjz — ‏‏ً (@FutbolCheIsea) December 26, 2018

Never forget when a couple of weeks ago people argued that Sterling was a better player than Hazard. Don’t do drugs, kids. — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) December 27, 2018

Chelsea have scored 36 goals this season. Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 50% of them: 9 goals, 9 assists. #CFC pic.twitter.com/DziOJX3Qrq — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) December 26, 2018

- Hazard is the tenth Chelsea player to reach 100 goals



- Fabregas has assisted him seven times, most of any player



- 25% of his 100 goals have come against the English 'top six'#CFC #WATCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 26, 2018

He’s done it. 100 goals at our club. Undoubtedly a Chelsea legend.



Eden Hazard 👑 pic.twitter.com/dC3HE8veXe — ً (@FutboILucas) December 26, 2018

EDEN HAZARD,



Scored the first goal, won the penalty, scored the second goal. This man is Chelsea football club.



HAZARD FC — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 26, 2018

Daily reminder that Eden Hazard is the only player on this list that isn’t a striker and he has 100 goals for Chelsea.



Put some respect on his name, best player in the Premier League. #CFC pic.twitter.com/n9DCvE2ACm — WorldWideChels (@WorldWideChels) December 26, 2018

Celebrating Hazards 100th goal and then we concede straight after pic.twitter.com/mK9P35JRQq — Ben (@FrantasticKirby) December 26, 2018

Even as a Liverpool fan, I have to admit Eden Hazard is the best player in the premier league — ashar moizz (@asharmoizz) December 26, 2018

Salah is on the verge of scoring 100 goal for Liverpool after season and ish and Chelsea fans were celebrating Hazard's 100th goal after 6 fucking years and calling him best in the league 😭😂😂 — Rollins (@BassamLFC) December 26, 2018

