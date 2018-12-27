Fans react as Hazard brings up a century of goals for Chelsea
Eden Hazard is currently the man of the moment. The Chelsea star has been in imperious form this season and continues to prove why he is the best player in the Premier League.
The Belgium international was once again unstoppable on Wednesday as he scored twice to help Chelsea to a 2-1 win over Watford. The 27-year-old rounded goalkeeper Ben Forster to open the scoring, before winning and converting a penalty in the second half to seal the result.
Since joining the Blues in 2012, Hazard has undoubtedly been the main man at Stamford Bridge and his latest double means he has now scored over 100 goals for the London club.
His first goal against Watford was actually his 100th strike for Chelsea, with his second taking him to 101 goals for the Blues in all competitions. Hazard is also now only the 10th Chelsea player to reach such a milestone.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Blues forward said:
"Scoring 101 goals with this amazing club is something I will never forget, but now I think the fans, the staff, myself, the players, we want more.
"I want to score more for this club and then try to be a legend like [Frank] Lampard, [John]Terry, [Didier] Drogba, I try to do my best. But when we are winning we can enjoy a lot."
He added: "We showed great character against Manchester City after losing to Wolves and today we did the same. We lost three days ago against Leicester and we needed to respond on the pitch and we did well.
"When we can fight together we are a top team so we need to do it more often.”
Meanwhile, Hazard’s latest feat has got the world of Twitter talking, with football fans giving their opinions on the Belgian’s milestone.
Here are some of the best tweets: