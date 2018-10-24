Fans celebrate as Juventus defeat Manchester United 1-0

Akash Kumar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Humor 133 // 24 Oct 2018, 10:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paulo Dybala scored the lone goal.

In the Cristiano Ronaldo return match at Old Trafford, Juventus managed to beat Manchester United to extend their undefeated streak this season.

Juventus Starting XI:-

W. Szczęsny, Alex Sandro, G. Chiellini, L. Bonucci, João Cancelo, M. Pjanić, B. Matuidi, J. Cuadrado, R. Bentancur, P. Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United Starting XI:-

David de Gea, A. Young, C. Smalling, V. Lindelöf, L. Shaw, N. Matić, P. Pogba, A. Martial, Mata, M. Rashford, R. Lukaku

Juventus and Manchester United both started the match with a well-balanced squad. Both the teams started the match aggressively and tried their best to score a goal to get an early advantage. But they were unable to score any goal in the first 15 minutes of the match.

In the 17th minute of the game, Paulo Dybala opened the scoring to provide a lead to Juventus. It was Juan Cuadrado who assisted the goal after Cristian Ronaldo's effort.

Both the teams were not able to score any further goals till half-time. At half-time, the score remained 1-0 in Juventus' favour.

In the second half of the game, Manchester United tried their best to score a goal and level the match. But all their efforts were blocked by Juventus' defence.

Juventus, on the other Hand, too tried their best to double the lead but they could not score any further goal courtesy of Manchester United's solid defence.

In the 59th minute of the game, Blaise Matuidi of Juventus was shown the first yellow card of the match. Both the teams did not score any further goals till the full time of 90 minutes. The score remained 1-0 in Juventus' favour.

After this win, Juventus only need to win one more match to qualify for the knockout stage. Manchester United, with just one victory in 3 matches, remained no.2 in the group. But United will be under pressure to win the remaining games.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this game:-

Manchester United fans when they watch Lukaku play football #MUNJUV pic.twitter.com/iqcWWRPUPS — ParkTheBus (@MonsterAmongGoD) October 23, 2018

incase you missed,Man United vs Juventus full match highlights 💀#MANJUV pic.twitter.com/wKZzxlkH7U — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) October 23, 2018

someone has just said that Lukaku is playing centre back for Juventus 😂😂😂😭#MANJUV pic.twitter.com/mW7lfEvPpq — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) October 23, 2018

What Lukaku was doing before he became a footballer #MUNJUV pic.twitter.com/op3Yj8fBSA — AngelOfDeath (@UltraInstinct89) October 23, 2018

Lukaku gets on pitch for the second half one minute late because he was trying to fit his timberland boots.#MUNJUV pic.twitter.com/v6nnQLaIR4 — Kanye West (@balam_bob) October 23, 2018

This is how Lukaku misses his target #MUNJUV pic.twitter.com/kxm8EcaVQM — TheSpecialOne (@HiddenPower89) October 23, 2018