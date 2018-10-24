Fans celebrate as Juventus defeat Manchester United 1-0
In the Cristiano Ronaldo return match at Old Trafford, Juventus managed to beat Manchester United to extend their undefeated streak this season.
Juventus Starting XI:-
W. Szczęsny, Alex Sandro, G. Chiellini, L. Bonucci, João Cancelo, M. Pjanić, B. Matuidi, J. Cuadrado, R. Bentancur, P. Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United Starting XI:-
David de Gea, A. Young, C. Smalling, V. Lindelöf, L. Shaw, N. Matić, P. Pogba, A. Martial, Mata, M. Rashford, R. Lukaku
Juventus and Manchester United both started the match with a well-balanced squad. Both the teams started the match aggressively and tried their best to score a goal to get an early advantage. But they were unable to score any goal in the first 15 minutes of the match.
In the 17th minute of the game, Paulo Dybala opened the scoring to provide a lead to Juventus. It was Juan Cuadrado who assisted the goal after Cristian Ronaldo's effort.
Both the teams were not able to score any further goals till half-time. At half-time, the score remained 1-0 in Juventus' favour.
In the second half of the game, Manchester United tried their best to score a goal and level the match. But all their efforts were blocked by Juventus' defence.
Juventus, on the other Hand, too tried their best to double the lead but they could not score any further goal courtesy of Manchester United's solid defence.
In the 59th minute of the game, Blaise Matuidi of Juventus was shown the first yellow card of the match. Both the teams did not score any further goals till the full time of 90 minutes. The score remained 1-0 in Juventus' favour.
After this win, Juventus only need to win one more match to qualify for the knockout stage. Manchester United, with just one victory in 3 matches, remained no.2 in the group. But United will be under pressure to win the remaining games.