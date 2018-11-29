×
Fans react as Paris Saint-Germain defeat Liverpool 2-1

Akash Kumar
News
558   //    29 Nov 2018, 11:03 IST

Neymar Jr. after scoring the goal against Liverpool.
Neymar Jr. after scoring the goal against Liverpool.

In the 5th group stage match of UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faced last year's runner-up, Liverpool and defeated them 2-1.

Both the teams started the match with a well balanced Starting XI. PSG started the match aggressively and tried to take an early advantage in the game. They benefitted from this as Juan Bernat scored a goal in the 13th minute of the match to provide PSG with an early lead in the match.

Paris Saint-Germain continued to dominate and scored another goal in the 37th minute of the match. It was Neymar this time, who scored the goal to double PSG's lead.

After that, Liverpool started playing with more aggression as they tried to score a goal to reduce the lead. In the 45th minute of the match, Ángel Di María conceded a penalty after a bad foul in the penalty area.

James Milner took the responsibility to score the goal off the penalty and he successfully converted the penalty into a goal. At the end of the half time, the score read 2-1 in PSG's favour.


James Milner scored the lone goal for Liverpool.
James Milner scored the lone goal for Liverpool.

In the second half of the match, Liverpool tried their best to score another goal to level the score. But all their efforts were blocked by Paris Saint German's strong defence. Paris Saint-Germain too failed to score any further goal in the second half. At the end of the full time, the score remained 2-1 in PSG's favour.

With this victory over Liverpool, PSG now jumps to the 2nd position in the group table. Liverpool, on the other hand, drop to the 3rd place. Now, Liverpool will have to win against Napoli to qualify for the knockout stages.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this match

