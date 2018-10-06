×
Fans react as reports of Jose Mourinho's sacking this weekend go viral

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.30K   //    06 Oct 2018, 10:53 IST


Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to be sacked from the position this weekend regardless of the club’s result against Newcastle United, according to a report in The Mirror.

The Portuguese boss has been the subject of a lot of pressure recently as Manchester United has had their worst start to a campaign in 29 years - the slowest in England’s top flight since 1989-90.

Lacklustre performances paired with defeats to Brighton, Tottenham, Derby County and West Ham as well as a draw with Valencia in their Champions League pursuit has left the United faithful dejected and aching for a change. 

According to the report, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and others have 'had enough of Mourinho's divisive approach and his alienation of players.

The former Real Madrid manager was also part of a controversial spat with his players, which include Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and more famously, Paul Pogba. The high profile feud saw Mourinho vowing that the Frenchman would never captain his Manchester United side. 

The Mirror report also claims that Michael Carrick will take temporary charge of the United team until a replacement is found.

Ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly the favourite to replace Mourinho as permanent United boss.

Former United man Gary Neville has expressed his anger amidst the reports telling Sky Sports, "Any manager would struggle at that football club with the way that the recruitment is handled, the way in which it is operated."

"You have to start looking at the people who are appointing the manager, not the manager. It's the people who are bringing in the players and sanctioning the deals, the people who are overspending on players, the people who are allowing the tail to wag the dog," Neville added.

Football fans have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the news:


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Jose Mourinho Twitter Reactions
Twitter explodes as Mourinho's sack is leaked in the media
