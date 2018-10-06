Fans react as reports of Jose Mourinho's sacking this weekend go viral

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to be sacked from the position this weekend regardless of the club’s result against Newcastle United, according to a report in The Mirror.

The Portuguese boss has been the subject of a lot of pressure recently as Manchester United has had their worst start to a campaign in 29 years - the slowest in England’s top flight since 1989-90.

Lacklustre performances paired with defeats to Brighton, Tottenham, Derby County and West Ham as well as a draw with Valencia in their Champions League pursuit has left the United faithful dejected and aching for a change.

According to the report, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and others have 'had enough of Mourinho's divisive approach and his alienation of players.

The former Real Madrid manager was also part of a controversial spat with his players, which include Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and more famously, Paul Pogba. The high profile feud saw Mourinho vowing that the Frenchman would never captain his Manchester United side.

The Mirror report also claims that Michael Carrick will take temporary charge of the United team until a replacement is found.

Ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly the favourite to replace Mourinho as permanent United boss.

Former United man Gary Neville has expressed his anger amidst the reports telling Sky Sports, "Any manager would struggle at that football club with the way that the recruitment is handled, the way in which it is operated."

"You have to start looking at the people who are appointing the manager, not the manager. It's the people who are bringing in the players and sanctioning the deals, the people who are overspending on players, the people who are allowing the tail to wag the dog," Neville added.

Football fans have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the news:

I wanted David Moyes out, I wanted Louis Van Gaal out. I know Mourinho’s not the right choice for us but it’s high time we understand it’s not only the manager who plays a part in getting results for the club. Get everyone above Jose Mourinho sacked. #mufc — _ (@Rohitmorye) October 6, 2018

Been seeing Mourinho will be sack after today's match tweets lately 😆



No matter the outcome of the game, that's positive for me. — ỌPẸYẸMI (@D__Optimistic) October 6, 2018

i’m waiting for the moment when the board sacks Mourinho, then signs another manager, and get him sacked in 2-3 seasons — Mad (@encikmizi) October 6, 2018

Woodward sacked Moyes and appointed Van Gaal. Then sacked Van Gaal and appointed Mourinho.



If he’s about to sack Mourinho, maybe Woodward shouldnt be in place to appoint anyone. — Pangeran ⚜ (@pangeransiahaan) October 6, 2018

Mourinho could have resigned the honourable way tho' and still keep his respect at the club in tact 😁

Now I have no pity for him!!! — baba (@Jesme9) October 6, 2018

if the reports of mourinho getting a sack are true i will be very sad. wanted this one more time before he goes... 😭😭😭 #mancity #ManUtd #Mourinho #MourinhoIn pic.twitter.com/80WT6gEZiJ — Gursimran Rishi (@GursimranRishi4) October 6, 2018

Gary Neville is absolutely right: unless United undergo a root & branch overhaul of operations, with football specialists running recruitment, managerial appointments, youth development & scouting, sacking José Mourinho is simply akin to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic — Grant Robbins (@grant__robbins) October 6, 2018

#Mufc has become a farce! I’m not surprised if Mourinho goes, at this point, sad to see it didn’t work out, I really hoped it did....



The cancer is spreading in the club... — Ktorum 🔴⚪️ (@KjellCaramell) October 6, 2018

Jose Mourinho getting this squad of over rated egos and uncaring crybaby’s to 2nd position last season is a modern day management miracle. Sacking him is a MONUMENTAL mistake. #MUFC — Sarvagya Mehrotra (@SarvagyaMeh7) October 6, 2018

Sick of how this club is run. I can't sleep and I've been in deep thought about Mourinho, Woodward etc. Jose does not deserve this. I don't care if he's had a shite few months. Someone of his caliber deserves respect. Woodward on the other hand deserves nothing. Get him out. — Andrew (@Gamesiest) October 6, 2018