Fans react as Ronaldo finally ends his goal drought in the Serie A

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 2.86K // 17 Sep 2018, 10:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo's famous £99 million move from Real Madrid to Juventus did not initially go down well as the Portuguese ace was unable to add a goal to his tally as a Bianconeri player.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner faced a bit of a goal drought in his first three games- against Chievo, Lazio and Parma - in the Serie A.

The 320-minute wait has now come to an end as Ronaldo scored his first Juventus goal by netting against Sassuolo.

The Portuguese marksman saw an opportunity in the 50th minute when a corner ball rebounded to him off the post and saw him hit home for his new side.

After a mere 10 minutes, Ronaldo scored his second goal for the Italian giants. While the opener was arguably his easiest goal, the second goal was the goal to talk about.

Juventus found momentum on the counter when Ronaldo’s notable pace took him to the edge of the box. He then tapped low at the bottom corner to seal his second Serie A goal and the win for the side.

There were recent reports that the Juventus staff were putting Ronaldo on a different fitness regime in order to regain his goal-scoring form at the Old Lady.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport explained the situation as, "Cristiano Ronaldo has taken this type of programming a step further, because during the seasons he has studied together with the experts of Real Madrid the evolution of his body and therefore has adapted his way of working."

"Over the years, Ronaldo learned to control himself: he did not have all the energy when he first signed.

"He considered that being ready from the beginning of the season could be counterproductive and even risky because of the probability of fatigue, if not injury, would increase during the decisive phase of spring.

"That is why in recent years he has slightly modified his plans."

Fans have since reacted to the end of Ronaldo's goal drought on Twitter:

Is the football world happy now ? #ronaldo #juventus — biagio comerci (@biagcomerci) September 16, 2018

GOAL! Cristiano Ronaldo has opened his account for Juventus pic.twitter.com/COAUkhJvWC — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 16, 2018

Ronaldo's first goal for Real was a penalty, his first goal for Juventus was a tap-in.

Truly Tapino Penaldo😂#Ronaldo — Bharat Jajoo (@bharat_jajoo) September 16, 2018

No words can express how amazing today was to be at the stadium when your favorite player @Cristiano scores his 1st not one but ✌🏾 goals for @juventusfc what a dream come true. Well done to the team and congratulations CR7. #Ronaldo #CR7 #Juventus #Cristiano #Forzajuve ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/6qA3KSc6q0 — Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) September 16, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo took 27 shots to score his first goal for Juventus but you are scared to shoot your shot after receiving L once #NFFCShow — #NFFCSHOW #FANSWEYSABI (@NFFCshow) September 16, 2018

It took Cristiano Ronaldo 4 games and 28 shots to score his first goal in La Liga last season. It’s taken him exactly 4 games and 28 shots again to open his Juventus account in Serie A this season. — mac miller (@JayCorloene) September 16, 2018

Ronaldo fan boys entering the TL after hearing he scored 2 goals for Juventus pic.twitter.com/iXRspUpap0 — Shögɠụŋ (@no_grubchen) September 16, 2018

Real Madrid fans watching Ronaldo score 2 goals for Juventus. 😓😓😓😧😰😰 pic.twitter.com/sNSSK0leCF — Dibi's (@surest_diva) September 16, 2018

WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS CELEBRATION. 😭😭



SIUUUUUUUUUUUUUpic.twitter.com/1zpLAPMZ37 — Ćurious Shafiyań ‏❼ (@ImShafiyanCR7) September 16, 2018

It took Ronaldo 24 shots to finally get a goal for Juventus, this man plays as a forward. Messi drops deep to make passes with Busquets in the midfield and still has four goals already upon sacrificing a penalty.



Just saying... — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 16, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo Nets his first ever #Juventus goal! No tap in has ever been more emphatically celebrated! pic.twitter.com/b65LNjuufd — Adam Digby (@Adz77) September 16, 2018