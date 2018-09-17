Fans react as Ronaldo finally ends his goal drought in the Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo's famous £99 million move from Real Madrid to Juventus did not initially go down well as the Portuguese ace was unable to add a goal to his tally as a Bianconeri player.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner faced a bit of a goal drought in his first three games- against Chievo, Lazio and Parma - in the Serie A.
The 320-minute wait has now come to an end as Ronaldo scored his first Juventus goal by netting against Sassuolo.
The Portuguese marksman saw an opportunity in the 50th minute when a corner ball rebounded to him off the post and saw him hit home for his new side.
After a mere 10 minutes, Ronaldo scored his second goal for the Italian giants. While the opener was arguably his easiest goal, the second goal was the goal to talk about.
Juventus found momentum on the counter when Ronaldo’s notable pace took him to the edge of the box. He then tapped low at the bottom corner to seal his second Serie A goal and the win for the side.
There were recent reports that the Juventus staff were putting Ronaldo on a different fitness regime in order to regain his goal-scoring form at the Old Lady.
Italian newspaper Tuttosport explained the situation as, "Cristiano Ronaldo has taken this type of programming a step further, because during the seasons he has studied together with the experts of Real Madrid the evolution of his body and therefore has adapted his way of working."
"Over the years, Ronaldo learned to control himself: he did not have all the energy when he first signed.
"He considered that being ready from the beginning of the season could be counterproductive and even risky because of the probability of fatigue, if not injury, would increase during the decisive phase of spring.
"That is why in recent years he has slightly modified his plans."
Fans have since reacted to the end of Ronaldo's goal drought on Twitter: