Fans react as story of Arsenal defender panicking before playing against Drogba goes viral

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has recently revealed that his former teammate Philippe Senderos suffered panic attacks before playing football matches.

The former Arsenal defender, who had also played for Chelsea, has claimed that his Swiss counterpart suffered intense spells of panic in the dressing room.

One of the reasons, Gallas revealed, is former Chelsea man Didier Drogba.

The two defenders were centre-back partners for Arsenal when Drogba was at his peak, creating havoc in the final third against the Gunners.

In that campaign, Arsenal suffered at the hands of Chelsea and their Ivorian talisman who scored 13 goals in 15 games against the Gunners. Drogba also famously scored a brace to end Arsenal’s 2007-08 title challenge.

On such occasions, Gallas revealed that the defensive duo could not thwart the Chelsea man's attacking efforts, so much so that Philippe Senderos was frightened of coming up against him.

Speaking to RMC in an interview, Gallas said, "I knew Philippe Senderos, before a match he would need to speak a lot, you could see that he was sweating, that he did not feel good."

"Especially against certain players. I saw him against Chelsea, against Didier Drogba, where he would genuinely panic, like he was going through his match before playing it."

"And unfortunately, when you saw him on the pitch, he lost his playing abilities, he didn't play well. But against his own team-mates, he played better."

Fans have since reacted to the news on Twitter:

@ariellec Drogba giving your boi Big Phil the sweats #AbsoluteUnitsHaveFeelingsToo — Andrew🐝 (@JustAndrewNow) September 13, 2018

Perhaps as senior figure Gallas should have took control of Drogba, but easier to hide then criticise — Gregg Small (@greggsmall02) September 14, 2018

In his defense no pun 😬 I think anyone who faced Drogs had that same feeling — Saravanan 〽️ (@Holaydiver) September 14, 2018

We Don't Need The Gurner To Tell Us What We All Seen With Our Own Eyes. — RightToWork77 (@righttowork77) September 14, 2018

He caused most defenders genuine panic. He was a monster — Rob Slusar (@robslusar7) September 14, 2018

Imagine if they meet in open cup. Double trouble pic.twitter.com/MrhYOehns1 — Andrew🐝 (@JustAndrewNow) September 13, 2018

Its funny cuz Drogba used to make light work of Gallas wen he was a Spurs defender! — Kay Gatsby (@Kofismo) September 14, 2018

I think most (if not all) that watched #Chelsea Vs #Arsenal realised Senderos was terrified of playing against Drogba anyways. Not much of a bombshell there Gallas. — Dapo Afolabi (@nms595) September 14, 2018

Tbf to Senderos just about every defender on the planet was scared of Drogba. — rMethodology (@RRmethods2210) September 13, 2018

Bet he still wakes up in the middle of the night in a sweat thinking about it — Ivor Stiffen (@ivor_stiffen) September 14, 2018

Everyone knows Senderos struggled against Drogba but Gallas’ account of what happened pre-match seems to be an exaggeration to me. True or not it doesn’t show Gallas in a good light. — Patrick Cummuskey (@gunner1963) September 14, 2018

I get it. I used to have panic attacks before Senderos played against Drogba too. https://t.co/o3S9cXzzcs — Geraint Williams (@gwnner) September 13, 2018

Senderos made over 100 appearances since his arrival at the Emirates in 2003. During his seven years at Arsenal, the defender, now 33, won an FA Cup and a Community Shield.

He was loaned out to AC Milan and Everton before playing for clubs like Fulham, Valencia, Aston Villa, Grasshopper and the Rangers. The Swiss international won 57 caps for his country.

The former Arsenal defender currently plays for MLS side Houston Dynamo.