Fans react as the combination of Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho knock Manchester United out of this season's Champions League

Another Messi masterclass

What a horrible night it was for Manchester United. FC Barcelona yet again destroyed the defence of Manchester United as Messi became the main villain, scoring two goals for the home side.

The total drama of ninety minutes ended as Ernesto Valverde's team qualified for the semi-finals of the elite tournament.

On the other hand, the Manchester side, which had an outstanding comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, head back to England with the pain of another defeat at the hands of Barca.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been recently handed the permanent job of Manchester United manager, opted to play Lindelof as a right-back, while Young started on the other side. Phil Jones and Smalling were the defensive duo for the Red Devils. Hosts Barcelona brought in Sergi Roberto as a replacement for Nelson Semedo at fullback.

The match started as United got the first chance as Marcus Rashford tried to chip the Barca keeper. As a result, United missed a bright start as the chipped ball hit the crossbar.

It was that little Argentinian, Lionel Messi, who broke the deadlock with a beautiful shot in the 16th minute of the game.

One could blame Ashley Young, as the left-back firstly created a pressure moment, and then failed to pass the ball properly, he totally lost his balance off the ball, as Lionel got the chance. A left foot curler was enough to draw first blood.

Four minutes later, the Camp Nou crowd witnessed a De Gea howler. This time, Lionel Messi's shot slipped through the gloves of David De Gea.

United also created some chances, but there was no finisher as the first 45-minutes ended with a 2-0 score.

It was a horrendous night for the Spanish #1 as United conceded the third goal of the night following Philippe Coutinho's stunner in the 60th minute of the game.

The journey which started at Old Trafford ended at the Camp Nou as Barca won 4-0 on aggregate. The fans have shared their opinions on social media as Barcelona are in the semi-final of Champions League 2018-19.

What's happened to De Gea man pic.twitter.com/48G1x6Dul2 — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) April 16, 2019

#BarçaMUFC

man United fans when messi gets the ball pic.twitter.com/Y5dH2BRofx — mo jo jo jos (@cocosmojos) April 16, 2019

📊 | #BarçaMUFC | Lionel Messi against English Teams:-



9 against Arsenal.

6 against Man City.

4 against Man Utd.

3 against Chelsea.

2 against Tottenham.



Messi has now scored 2⃣4⃣ goals against English clubs. 👽 pic.twitter.com/WdnfHo3FDd — BarçaTimes Statistics (@BT_Stats) April 16, 2019

De Gea: If you want a Kepa you buy yourself a Kepa, if you want a Keeper, you Earn it.

Messi: I wanna put a goal in your Net..#BARMUN#BarçaMUFC pic.twitter.com/BYRkX0pWma — The Kingmaker 🦉🕊 (@SmithVinci) April 16, 2019

Manchester United fans before the game vs Manchester United fans after the game #BARMUN pic.twitter.com/GxfacXaEtT — Uncle Drew (@W1Z_DOM) April 16, 2019

Lionel Messi to the Manchester United Defence right now #BARMUN pic.twitter.com/CEMUSZuVsg — #NFFCSHOW #FANSWEYSABI #football (@NFFCshow) April 16, 2019

Dear Manchester United fans...



Judge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after 3 seasons of dire football & £400m spent or after 5 years with the same: squad, system and number of trophies won now as before he joined.



But don't judge him off of half a season where he's not spent a dime. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/SwTTWPKxPV — ☈ (@UtdRobbo) April 16, 2019

#BARMUN

Messi performance against Manchester United tonight in summary😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MtIFtFGgTf — Lorde Kores (@LordeKores) April 16, 2019

Barcelona vs Manchester United highlights pic.twitter.com/8Hh65cGfAS — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) April 16, 2019